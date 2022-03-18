Cohen & Steers saw record $9.5bn net inflows in 2021

The firm also reported $106.6bn assets under management at the end of December, up from $79.9bn in December 2020, while revenue surged 36.6%.

Cohen & Steers said that its growth was broad-based, with almost every region and distribution channel contributing to the results. Open-ended funds and advisory gross sales increased 11% and 13%, to $19.5bn and $4.9bn, respectively.

Open-end fund net inflows rose 62% in the last year to $8.8bn, while the advisory channel registered a record high $1.9bn in net inflows.

Additionally, the firm reported that all nine core investment strategies had outperformed benchmarks. Measured by assets under management, it said that 99% of its portfolios are outperforming benchmarks on a one-year basis, while for three, five and ten years, 100% of AUM are outperforming.

Joe Harvey, president and chief executive officer, said that "with an attractive performance track record and a strong brand, we believe we are well positioned due to rising allocations to real assets, shifts from passive strategies to outperforming active managers and increasing decision-making by centralised asset allocators."

Harvey also said he planned to expand Cohen & Steers' real assets investment capabilities in areas such as renewables, clean energy and sustainable real estate.

"We have seeded strategies in next-generation real estate, digital infrastructure, real assets debt and a balanced real assets multi-strategy portfolio with lower expected volatility. We also continue to develop more concentrated ‘focus' versions of our key strategies that have higher excess return potential," he added.

"We believe delivery of our real assets and alternative income capabilities through strategically allocated and custom solutions will become more in demand. Accordingly, we plan to expand our multi-strategy research and asset allocation capabilities."

Bob Steers, executive chairman, concluded: "We think the seemingly sudden rise of inflation has put into stark relief the importance and value of portfolio allocations to actively managed real asset strategies across client portfolios to enhance returns and provide diversification."