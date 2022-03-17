Standard Life Private Equity Trust promoted to FTSE 250

Effective from Monday 21 March

SLPE holds a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and direct investments into private companies alongside private equity managers, a majority of which have a European focus.
Standard Life Private Equity Trust (SLPE) will be promoted from the FTSE UK Small Cap index to the FTSE 250, following the quarterly review of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE UK Index Series.

The change will be applied after the close of business on Friday 18 March, and effective on Monday 21 March.

Will booming private markets lead to success for private equity trusts?

SLPE investment manager Alan Gauld said: "We are thrilled that SLPE will be joining the FTSE 250 in the coming days. The move will enable a broader investment base to gain access to a diversified portfolio of leading private companies.

"This news also tops off a year of important milestones for the company. It turns 20 years old in 2021, breached the £1bn barrier in net assets and delivered record annual NAV Total Return growth of 37.9%."

The portfolio comprises around 50 active private equity funds and invests in mature businesses primarily through management buy-out transactions. Around 25% of the fund portfolio is made up of NAV co-investments.

Monitoring Ukraine invasion

In the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, Gauld confirmed SLPE has no Russian or Ukrainian-headquartered businesses within its portfolio.

He estimated the two countries relate to less than 1% of underlying portfolio company revenues.

"With currently minimal direct risk to the company, we will however continue to monitor developments as they arise, including the wider indirect impacts expected from this conflict," Gauld added.

