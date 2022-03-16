Witan to invest solely in 'sustainable businesses' by 2030

Annual results

In its annual results, chair Andrew Ross announced the firm’s target is to manage the portfolio to a place where it consists “entirely of sustainable businesses by 2030 or earlier”.
Witan investment trust will invest only in “sustainable businesses” by 2030 in order to both protect the planet and its people as well as investor returns.

Witan rebounds after 'humbling' 2020

"As an investment company, we aim to make well-informed investment decisions that ensure that the pursuit of prosperity is not achieved at the expense of the planet or its people," Ross said.

"Indeed, we believe companies which disregard this will fail to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders in the long term."

The results also revealed the firm had delivered its 47th consecutive year of dividend increases, up 2.8% to 5.6 pence, more than double its 2011 figure.

Full-year NAV total return came in lower than the benchmark figure of 19.9%, at just 15.8%. The figure also saw a boost of £10.7m, owing the share buybacks offsetting the majority of the company's ongoing charges over the year.

