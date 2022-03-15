JPMAM adds to sustainable investing team with double hire

Both new hires will report to JPMAM's Jennifer Wu

Rott will join in the newly-created global role of head of sustainable investing research, with responsibility for overseeing a team comprising several climate scientists, specialising in developing ESG and thematic research, data and analytical solutions for portfolio managers, research analysts and clients.

London-based Rott will also be responsible for creating and developing JPMAM's proprietary data-driven ESG score, as well as ensuring that climate analytics and data are embedded into investment processes at the firm.

Stadtelmeyer-Petru, who joins from Allianz Investment Management, has been hired by JPMAM as lead sustainable investing strategist in EMEA.

The "redesigned" role means she will oversee JPMAM's sustainable investing efforts in EMEA, partnering with clients across the region to support bespoke portfolio requests, offer ESG policy guidance and best practice, and providing input into net-zero policies.

The two new hires will report to Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing at JPMAM.

Wu said: "Both bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will support and enhance our sustainable investing efforts, both with clients and internal partners.

"Their skill sets are a great complement to the existing team, which includes a diverse mix of talent ranging from sustainable investing specialists, stewardship specialists, climate scientists, academics, researchers, as well as those with a background in traditional fundamental portfolio management."

Rott was previously at La Française Group, where he was head of ESG and sustainable investment research, leading a buy-side ESG research team.

Prior to this, he was an investment partner at GO Investment Partners and a corporate governance analyst at DWS Investment.

At Allianz, Stadtelmeyer-Petru headed up its sustainable investing efforts and was based in Munich.

She started at Allianz in 2012 as a financial control analyst before moving into several ESG, responsible investing and impact investing-related roles.