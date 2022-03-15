JPMAM adds to sustainable investing team with double hire

Roland Rott and Soňa Stadtelmeyer-Petru

clock • 2 min read
Both new hires will report to JPMAM's Jennifer Wu
Image:

Both new hires will report to JPMAM's Jennifer Wu

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has expanded its global sustainable investing team with the appointments of Roland Rott and Soňa Stadtelmeyer-Petru.

Rott will join in the newly-created global role of head of sustainable investing research, with responsibility for overseeing a team comprising several climate scientists, specialising in developing ESG and thematic research, data and analytical solutions for portfolio managers, research analysts and clients.

London-based Rott will also be responsible for creating and developing JPMAM's proprietary data-driven ESG score, as well as ensuring that climate analytics and data are embedded into investment processes at the firm.

Redwheel adds powerhouse duo to sustainability team

Stadtelmeyer-Petru, who joins from Allianz Investment Management, has been hired by JPMAM as lead sustainable investing strategist in EMEA.

The "redesigned" role means she will oversee JPMAM's sustainable investing efforts in EMEA, partnering with clients across the region to support bespoke portfolio requests, offer ESG policy guidance and best practice, and providing input into net-zero policies.

The two new hires will report to Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing at JPMAM.

Wu said: "Both bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will support and enhance our sustainable investing efforts, both with clients and internal partners.

JPMAM to merge two sustainability funds in restructuring plan

"Their skill sets are a great complement to the existing team, which includes a diverse mix of talent ranging from sustainable investing specialists, stewardship specialists, climate scientists, academics, researchers, as well as those with a background in traditional fundamental portfolio management."

Rott was previously at La Française Group, where he was head of ESG and sustainable investment research, leading a buy-side ESG research team.

Prior to this, he was an investment partner at GO Investment Partners and a corporate governance analyst at DWS Investment.

At Allianz, Stadtelmeyer-Petru headed up its sustainable investing efforts and was based in Munich.

She started at Allianz in 2012 as a financial control analyst before moving into several ESG, responsible investing and impact investing-related roles.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Majority of fund managers with ESG strategies not invested in Russian companies

Gresham House AUM soars 65% as alternative strategies attract £1.2bn in net inflows

More on People moves

Charlie McCann of Square Mile
People moves

Square Mile bolsters research team with analyst hire

Charlie McCann

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 15 March 2022 • 1 min read
David Dowsett of GAM Investments
People moves

BlueBay's Dowsett joins GAM as Lawler and Clerkson leave firm

Spent 18 years at BlueBay

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 14 March 2022 • 1 min read
Dominik Kremer
People moves

Unigestion head of business development steps down

Dominik Kremer

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 10 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

JP Morgan Russian trust share price jumps 105%

09 March 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
03

Pimco risks losing billions if Russian debt defaults - reports

10 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

32 UK domiciled ESG funds have minor exposure to Russia

10 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
15 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot