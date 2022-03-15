Majority of fund managers with ESG strategies not invested in Russian companies

The research, which was undertaken by SRI Services to help advisers understand the relationship between Russia and sustainable fund strategies, identified BNY Mellon, Candriam, JP Morgan, and Alquity among those that have sustainable funds with one or more holdings in Russian companies. One fund manager had a single direct holding in Belarus.

When asked the reason for their direct investments in Russian stocks, Candriam, BNY Mellon and JP Morgan said it was because the fund in question invests specifically in emerging markets, accounting for 0.05%, 0.56% and 1.3% exposure, respectively.

For 7IM and Vanguard, the reason for the exposure is that the fund is index driven and the index includes - or included - Russian stocks, with 7IM holding approximately 0.0015% and Vanguard around 2%.

When asked by SRI Services, Alquity explained it has two holdings totalling 0.86%, on the basis that they aim to "give back" and "help those at the bottom of the economic ladder".

SRI Services also revealed that with the exception of the Alquity fund, the funds with exposure to Russian companies were all classified on its Fund EcoMarket as ‘ESG Plus' or ‘Sustainability Tilt', in recognition that their strategies were likely to invest "more widely than funds with stronger, less strict ethical or sustainability/environmental/socially themed - or ‘deeper dive' strategies".

Among the fund managers that took part in the research, the most commonly-cited reasons for not investing directly in Russian or Belarusian companies via sustainable funds were their involvement in coal, oil and gas, armaments, oppressive regimes, human rights and/or governance.

While not all of the asset managers that participated gave SRI Services permission to use their names, the ones that did and which had no holding in Russian companies included Artemis, BlueBay, Carmignac, EdenTree, Federated Hermes, Fulcrum, Fundsmith, Gravis, Guinness, Impax, Invesco, Janus Henderson, Liontrust, Mirabaud, P1 IM, Quilter, Rathbones, Rize, Ruffer, Stewart Investors, Sarasin & Partners, SVM, Tellsons, Time, Triodos, WHEB and Schroders.

Julia Dreblow, founder of SRI Services, said: "The information we have gathered shows that most sustainable funds (and similar) do not invest in Russian companies, which is probably what most interested clients would expect. However, there are exceptions.

"The expansion of this market over recent years has brought both benefits - mostly relating to scale - and challenges - often related to increasingly diverse and ‘middle ground' strategies."

She added that the information gathered about the exposure of sustainable and ESG funds to Russia and Belarus is "an interesting lens through which to explore this shift".

"Focusing on delivering carefully targeted positive social impacts in countries where there is a challenging political backdrop, can be very positive - and likely to be welcomed by many - but needs to be explained properly by intermediaries to make sure clients know what they are getting," Dreblow said.