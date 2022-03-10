ECB strikes hawkish tone as it holds rates and speeds up QE wind-down

The central bank held rates but revised its monthly net purchases under the APP to €40bn in April, €30bn in May and €20bn in June. This is up from its previous announcement in February, where it said it was planning to make purchases of €40bn in the second quarter, €30bn in the third and €20bn a month from October onward. The central bank added third quarter purchases would be "data-dependent" and reflect the outlook.

"If the medium-term inflation outlook changes and if financing conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards our 2% target, we stand ready to revise our schedule for net asset purchases in terms of size and/or duration," the decision said.

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, noted the faster winding down of the APP "will perhaps come as a surprise to market participants who expected an ECB capitulation in the face of weaker growth forecasts".

However, she added that with inflation "still drastically above their target", it was essential for the bank to "retain an air of unwavering commitment to price stability".

For his part, Neil Birrell, CIO and fund manager of the Premier Miton Diversified fund range said the announcement was "clearer than expected".

"The only real certainty is that inflation is on the way up and growth is under threat - it must even be worried about financial stability, so caution and flexibility are the watchwords," he explained.

Indeed, the ECB said "it will ensure smooth liquidity conditions and implement the sanctions", adding "the governing council will take whatever action is needed to fulfil the ECB's mandate to pursue price stability and to safeguard financial stability".

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said the bank had "opted for the path of least resistance".

He added the decision to gradually reduce asset purchases while avoiding a firm commitment on the eventual end date was the "middle ground".

"This provides them with a path to policy normalisation while at the same time retaining some flexibility to respond to a changing macroeconomic landscape," Craig said.

Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International, noted that this meeting was "too early for a policy change".

"We think as the growth shock becomes more evident in the data over the next few weeks, ECB's focus will likely shift away from high inflation focus towards trying to limit economic and market distress as the invasion of Ukraine and its consequences ripple through the system," she said.

Stupnytska added that she does not expect the central bank to hike rates this year. Shah agreed and said the bank would "find it immensely tough to raise rates this year".