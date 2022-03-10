32 UK domiciled ESG funds have minor exposure to Russia

There are only four funds that have over 1% exposure with one having 3%, according to their most recently reported portfolio data.

These are:

£4bn Royal London Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity Tracker - 3%

£93m JPM Emerging Markets Sustainable Equity - 1.5%

£8.7m BNY Mellon Sustainable Global Emerging Markets - 1.4%

£1.6bn Schroders Sustainable Multi-Factor Equity - 1.3%

However, Royal London said their fund, which tracks the MSCI EM ESG Leaders index, no longer had exposure to Russia as of 10 March and the exposure "was significantly lower" than 3% by the time the Russian market was closed in late February.

While the four funds above are all equity funds, there are nine funds that have exposure to fixed income and 26 that have exposure to equity, with seven having exposure to both. Out of the 31 funds, nine are passive.

James Clark, a senior fund analyst at Hawksmoor Investment Management, said he was "glad to see that only a very small number of UK-domiciled sustainable funds have meaningful exposure to Russia".

He added that he "would not expect a good quality, well-managed sustainable fund to have meaningful exposure to Russia, due to concerns over the rule of law, geopolitical risk (as is currently playing out in Ukraine) and state-owned enterprises".

However, Hortense Bioy, director of sustainable research at Morningstar, noted that once the conflict ends Russia exposure may be an even more interesting conversation point.

She said ESG portfolio managers have been "assessing the situation" in Ukraine and have reacted differently, with some deciding to suspend new investments in Russia for the foreseeable future and others divesting or planning to divest their Russian holdings.

"While some have said their decision was made on moral ground, others have said they made theirs for practical reasons or based on ESG risks," she said. "It will be interesting to see, when the conflict ends, hopefully soon, which ESG funds as well as non-ESG funds will remain exposed to Russia and for what reason.

"Some managers will want to dip their toe in by taking a differentiating approach and invest only in Russian companies with no links with the government."