Strategy to invest in private funds

GAM launches low carbon infrastructure strategy in Australasia

GAM Investments has launched a low-carbon infrastructure investment strategy in Australasia that is set to invest in private funds with exposure to low-carbon infrastructure projects.

The strategy, which will be managed by GAM's Alternative Investment Solutions (AIS) team, will target the $880bn market, as the pandemic continues to highlight the critical role of infrastructure to economies and society.

As environmental concerns continue to escalate in line with support for net zero targets, asset managers are increasingly looking to scale investment in renewable infrastructure.

"We are delighted to launch this strategy. We believe it is a great opportunity to help decarbonise the economy by investing in private, low carbon, energy transition infrastructure funds," said head of research at GAM AIS, Giovanni D'Alesio.

"We have been able to use our expertise to design a bespoke solution meeting client demand in terms of investment strategy, low carbon objectives and operational setup," he added.

GAM launches European financials climate bond strategy

Assets under management at the firm dropped by £17.5bn over the course of 2021, triggering it to revise its targets over the next two years.

It recorded net client outflows of £16.4bn over the period which it attributed to one large client departure.

Prior to its results announcement, the Swiss asset manager said it expected to report a full-year loss of £24m for 2021, a 92% reduction compared to 2020 losses it said were the result of its acquisition by UBS and then Julius Baer.

