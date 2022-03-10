GAM launches low carbon infrastructure strategy in Australasia

The strategy, which will be managed by GAM's Alternative Investment Solutions (AIS) team, will target the $880bn market, as the pandemic continues to highlight the critical role of infrastructure to economies and society.

As environmental concerns continue to escalate in line with support for net zero targets, asset managers are increasingly looking to scale investment in renewable infrastructure.

"We are delighted to launch this strategy. We believe it is a great opportunity to help decarbonise the economy by investing in private, low carbon, energy transition infrastructure funds," said head of research at GAM AIS, Giovanni D'Alesio.

"We have been able to use our expertise to design a bespoke solution meeting client demand in terms of investment strategy, low carbon objectives and operational setup," he added.

