Western Asset launches sustainable global credit fund

Registered as an Article 8 fund under SFDR, Western Asset Sustainable Global Corporate Bond will be managed by head of non-US credit Annabel Rudebeck and portfolio manager Matt Jackson.
Western Asset has launched a sustainable global credit fund, offering investors access to a fixed income portfolio targeting carbon reduction.

Supported by Bonnie Wongtrakool, global head of ESG investments, and Ryan Brist, head of global investment grade credit, the team seeks an annual decrease in absolute portfolio weighted average carbon intensity alongside a need to maintain a weighted average carbon intensity at least 20% lower than the benchmark.

Schroders repurposes trio of funds to sustainable mandates

It will exclude investments in tobacco, civilian firearms, controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, thermal coal and "issuers that do not uphold the principles outlined in the UN Global Compact".

Rudebeck said the firm had seen increasing demand for "low carbon, sustainable solutions" and explained the emphasis on this fund was to achieve "a lower portfolio carbon intensity [by] identifying issuers with whom we regularly engage and have credible and quantifiable targets, and those with plans for reducing carbon intensity and increasing the use of renewables".

Executive director at Western Asset Mike Zelouf added: "The ongoing challenges of the pandemic and the increasingly tangible challenges of climate change have created a consensus in the regulatory, business and investment communities around the need to reduce carbon emissions and raise the standards for corporate social practices, further strengthening the case for ESG investing.

"Offering our clients responsible investment strategies that hold companies accountable for operating sustainably, while continuing to target attractive returns, is therefore more important than ever."

