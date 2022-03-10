Trust supporting under-represented entrepreneurs looks to IPO

Filed an early notification

clock • 1 min read
Across the UK and Europe the share of funding to mixed gender teams fell from 14.6% in 2020 to 13.6% in 2021
Image:

An investment trust investing in female and under-represented entrepreneurs has announced it is seeking approval of a prospectus from the FCA with a view to launching an offer for subscription.

The trust, Funding Focus Investment Trust (FFIT), has filed an early notification of listing with the London Stock Exchange.

If successful, the new vehicle will offer investors access to high growth businesses across UK and Europe which are led by entrepreneurs who identify as women and/or non-white ethnicity.

Shalini Khemka, chair of Funding Focus Investment Trust, said: "Having worked directly in private equity for a number of years and more recently indirectly with venture capital firms across the UK, it concerns me greatly that there is significant under-representation of both women and ethnic minorities in leadership positions and on investment committees.

"Our purpose is to address these unfair challenges by giving access to capital typically required by these groups as they scale their businesses."

Khemka, founder and CEO of ESE and business advisory board member to the Mayor of London, was a former investment director at Lloyds Development Capital and dealmaker for the government focused on attracting fast growth tech start-ups to the UK.

The executive directors and founders of the trust are David Horne and John Philip de Blocq van Kuffeler.

Across the UK and Europe, the share of funding to mixed gender teams fell from 14.6% in 2020 to 13.6% in 2021, and the share to all-female teams collapsed from 2.4% to just 1.0% of the total, according to Ptichbook.

