Redwheel adds powerhouse duo to sustainability team

Seddon-Daines joins as a senior specialist, while Velasquez joins as a responsible investment associate.

In January, the firm established a centralised sustainability function, marking the occasion with the appointment of Chris Anker as its head of sustainability.

Seddon-Daines joins from Somerset Capital Management where she was head of ESG. In her new role she is responsible for supporting stewardship training and development and ESG integration.

Rodriguez joins from La Francaise Group where she worked as an ESG quantitative analyst. She will oversee the development of portfolio analysis tools to support the firm's responsible investment activities in practice.

"With highly complementary skill sets and backgrounds, Olivia and Katherine are important hires for Redwheel, and bring to a close the first phase of our work to build a team devoted to collaboration, implementation and reporting of our responsible investment activities across our client portfolios," said Anker.

RWC Partners rebrands to Redwheel amid identity revamp

Last month, Stallvik told Investment Week he was planning on integrating sustainability throughout the entire business, not just on the commercial product side.

"It is something that is fundamental to being a long-term organisation and that is how we want to develop," he said.

The centralised sustainability function works independently of individual investment teams, according to Redwheel.

It oversees the firm's entire responsible investment proposition for clients.