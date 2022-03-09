Jupiter Emerging and Frontier trust board to propose liquidation

In a stock exchange announcement yesterday afternoon (8 March) the company said that the board is "conscious of the current size of the company, the risk of further shrinkage through redemptions and the limited opportunities for growth against the backdrop of a deteriorating international outlook".

They added that the recent invasion of Ukraine has "only served to reinforce the board's reservations".

As part of the proposals, the board is considering a full cash exit less costs and an optional rollover of the assets into another vehicle.

They said a further announcement would be made in due course.

The board had planned to amend the redemption facility, making it a three-yearly event and provide a three-yearly continuation vote. However, it later announced, on 24 February, that following feedback from shareholders there was not enough support for the proposals.

Given these previous events, senior analyst for QuotedData Matthew Read said the recent announcement "is not really a surprise," however, he added that "it is nonetheless disappointing".

"We think that JEFI offered a distinctly different investment proposition - a combination of income and capital growth from a portfolio of emerging and frontier market securities; a decent yield (the highest in the sector); and, ignoring the single country funds, has provided a return during the last three years that is close to twice the sector median," he said.

"We would therefore have hoped that the board's proposals, which should have helped address the issue of its size, could have found a wider base of support. JEFI's strategy is a good diversifier and it will be difficult to find this elsewhere."

Read added that while he would like to see a rollover into another investment company, given the current environment all emerging market trusts are on a discount so "it may make sense for investors to take cash and reinvest it in the market".

Last week the company updated the market on its Russia exposure, saying its direct and indirect exposure to Russian-listed securities represented 0.4% of net asset value as at 1 March.

As of 23 February, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the portfolio had direct and indirect exposure to Russian securities representing 6.3% of net asset value. Exposure had reduced, partly as a result of selling down Russian securities and also due to price declines in those securities.

The portfolio held shares in Sberbank but exited on 24 February.