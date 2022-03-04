RLAM sees AUM hit record levels in 2021

Net inflows rose from £3.8bn to £5.3bn bringing total AUM to £164bn, up from £148bn the previous year.

Meanwhile, operating profit before tax hit £133m, returning to higher levels following the impact of Covid-19 in 2020.

The group's CEO, Barry O'Dwyer commented on how RLAM was established back in 1861 to help "working families to protect themselves from the shame of suffering a pauper's funeral".

He said: "Although our business has grown and developed over the years, our purpose as a mutual has never been more relevant.

"2021 was a good year for Royal London. Sales and profits are both up on last year. We have maintained very strong flows into our asset management business, helping assets to hit record levels.

"Our Governed Range remains a hugely popular choice amongst independent financial advisers and this range alone accounts for over £50bn of our customers' investments. The action we have taken to reduce the carbon intensity of the equity investments in this range shows that a well-run portfolio can generate excellent returns in a responsible way."

Kevin Parry OBE, chair, added that this year the firm will share £169m of profits with "eligible" customers.

"Since we introduced ProfitShare in 2007, Royal London has returned more than £1.2bn, which is only possible because we are a mutual. In the last 10 days, the conflict in Ukraine has significantly increased the human and socio-economic risks in Europe and the world.

"We are closely monitoring all developments and have made an emergency charitable donation of £250,000 to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal that is providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine."

O'Dwyer told Investment Week that the current crisis in Ukraine has helped further galvanise intentions to wean Europe off its gas dependency with Russia, while further encouraging capital flow into the renewable energy space, increasing energy independence.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, energy prices are expected to surge even further. The "squeeze on household incomes" will be significant, affecting how people want to use their money or invest.

He noted that Royal London, as a mutual, was well-placed to use investment to create a positive impact on the world, and "hopefully generating financial returns" as well.

According to the CEO, Royal London is watching the war between Russia and Ukraine closely. But in the midst of this volatility, nobody knows how the near-future will unfold. "The secondary consequences are yet to be seen," O'Dwyer said.