Necessary fund gatings 'disastrous' for Eastern European funds 

Since the Ukraine crisis began less than two weeks ago, the Russian stockmarket has remained closed to trading, Russian ETFs have sold off by more than 95% and MSCI has reclassified its Russia indices from emerging markets to standalone market status.

More than a dozen Russian-focused funds have already suspended trading globally at time of writing (3 March), while Russian stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange have fallen in value by an average of 98%.

"It is impossible to sell Russian securities at the moment," said Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff, senior research analyst at Chelsea Financial Services.

"If investors withdraw their money, the funds will not be able to meet these redemptions and will have to gate.

"To do not do so would be highly irresponsible and would raise serious questions about the ACD."

Alena Kosava, head of collectives at Avellamy, suggested the domino line of funds ceasing to trade "rhymes with what we have seen with regards to the UK physical property sector funds in recent years", while AJ Bell's head of investment research Ryan Hughes said fund suspensions are simply "in line with the rules governing open-ended funds".

"There will be many funds that have some exposure to Russian assets; these assets are untradeable and effectively unpriceable at the current time and therefore the ACD of the funds will likely be making some kind of pricing adjustment to try and assess fair value," Hughes explained. "In a fast-moving situation this is clearly a challenge."

Given the high unlikelihood of a near-term resolution, Ari Towli, fund manager at Smart Investment Management, said funds with significant Russian exposure will either need to "gate for the long-term with the hope for a resolution of the crisis or, alternatively, hope for a change in direction by the Kremlin or even the leadership".

"It is impossible to tell if Putin is under any internal pressure within the Kremlin so this may be the end in terms of trading in Russian securities for the foreseeable future," he warned.

Lightfoot-Aminoff agreed Russian assets will be unable to trade for "a long time", which he said is "obviously disastrous for these funds".

"These shares will be worth a fraction of what they were when accounting for the collapse in the rouble and the rush by everybody to sell," he warned.

Broader ramifications

Head of multi-asset at Liontrust John Husselbee said that, while similar geopolitical situations in the past have caused "alarming and inflaming short-term volatility" across risk assets, they have tended "not to have too much impact on longer-term investment performance".

"The one caveat today is the possible impact on oil prices; they have already climbed above $100 and a prolonged spell of energy inflation could mean overall higher inflation takes longer to dissipate," he reasoned.

Kosava agreed that the crisis is "undoubtedly leading to a more inflationary environment". However, she pointed out that markets are "increasingly sceptical of central banks' ability to raise rates aggressively".

"As the rate hike pace slows, this may see investor sentiment turn - this could prove to be a boon for risk assets later in the year."

While Husselbee agreed the uncertainty could prompt greater caution from central banks, he is expecting "lower returns and more volatility in 2022".

"This year will likely prove to be a test of nerve, and as always, we encourage against attempting to move in and out of markets if things get choppy," he said.

For managers already invested in Russian assets, Hughes argued it is unlikely they will be able to sell out entirely by now, even if they wanted to.

"Asset managers must make rational decisions rather than knee jerk reactions in order to protect the interests of existing investors," he said. "For some this may mean selling down positions when they can but it may not always be the case."

Towli even argued that, if the situation does resolve itself at some point in the future, there could be "a lot of value" in stocks such as Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank.

"These were all penny stocks at one point based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a fourth day, so there is extreme upside in these stocks for the savvy investor," he said.