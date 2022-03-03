FCA reveals ongoing probes into 50 crypto firms

16,400 consumer queries in six months

The FCA said that in just six months, it investigated 300 cases related to unregulated crypto asset businesses
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed it is currently investigating 50 cryptocurrency firms, which it said included “criminal probes” into “unauthorised businesses.”

The regulator also revealed that in the six months to September last year, it investigated 300 cases related to unregulated crypto asset businesses. It added that many of the cases could be linked to fraudulent practices.

The FCA also said it had received 16,400 queries about possible scams, a 33% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

"Consumers need to have confidence when making investment decisions and the data we've published today shows how prevalent scams can be," said Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA.

"Before investing, check you know who you are really dealing with, check if they are authorised by the FCA and do your research to understand the risks that might be posed."

Crypto crime hit record $14bn in 2021

Senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, Susannah Streeter, said tools such as the watchdog's ScamSmart campaign should boost education around tactics used by fraudsters, and protect consumers.

"The watchdog is swimming against an increasingly treacherous tide of scams and suspect investments," said Streeter. "The number of enquiries about possible fraud is up from nearly a third between April and September last year compared to the same period in 2020."

"Given the volatile rise of coins and tokens over the pandemic, it seems many more fraudulent operations have been launched, to take advantage of consumers' fear of missing out on the crypto rollercoaster."

According to recent FCA data, crypto scam checks on its ScamSmart tool rose by 49% in the six months to September.

In the 12 months from March 2020 to April 2021, over 1,700 cases were opened by the watchdog involving scams or higher risk investments.

UK investors pull £642m out of funds in January

February worst month for European equities since July 2020

