Trust managers and boards issue statements on Russia exposure

There have been a number of statements regarding Russian holdings in light of the evolving situation in Ukraine

According to FE fundinfo, ten trusts within the Association of Investment Companies universe have exposure to Russia. However, the database still includes abrdn China trust, which the asset manager confirmed does not have exposure to Russia. Prior to 26 October 2021, the company's investment policy was to invest in emerging market funds of funds.

Yesterday (2 March), Fidelity Emerging Market trust released its half-year report and in it the chair noted the company had "an above-benchmark allocation to Russian companies going into this crisis, reflecting the investment manager's positive view on the strengths of the individual businesses within the portfolio."

However, the report noted this was reduced significantly with an index hedge position in December, as political tensions worsened.

"At the time of writing, the company has reduced its net exposure to Russian securities to 1.95% compared with an index weight of 2.22% (as at 25 February 2022). The investment manager is monitoring the situation closely and will endeavour to keep shareholders informed of relevant changes to the portfolio or situation as frequently as possible," the report said.

Blue Whale urges investor caution as markets continue to navigate Russian invasion of Ukraine

On Tuesday (1 March), Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities had its NAV adjusted to reflect the board's assessment of fair value as at 28 February.

"Those investments which are listed on the Moscow Exchange have been valued at zero, until such as time as the market begins to function in a way deemed appropriate," a statement on the stock exchange said. "The remainder of the portfolio invested in Russia is held in depository receipts, or listed on other exchanges, which as of today remain tradable and therefore continue to be marked to market. Any remaining withholding tax relating to Russian stocks has been valued at zero."

The NAV was valued at 710.25p.

The £82.5m company said the allocation to Russian had fallen "below historic levels" and this, combined with sales initiated by the manager in the past few days, meant at time of valuing Russian securities represented 6.3% of NAV.

"The board and manager will continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments as and when considered necessary," the trust said.

Elsewhere, the BlackRock Greater Europe trust said on Wednesday (2 March) it estimated that it had 1% of the £587.4m portfolio invested in securities with Russian exposure and that it was monitoring guidelines issued by regulators and "taking all necessary actions to ensure compliance with applicable sanctions laws and regulations, including those of the US, UK and EU."

JPMorgan Russia said it would waive its management fee from 28 February until further notice. The trust has lost two directors in recent weeks with both Ashley Dunster and Tamara Sakovska resigning from the board.

Investment Week digital edition - 28 February 2022

As at 28 February, the portfolio comprised holdings in locally listed stocks of 49.4%, which the company is currently unable to trade due to recent restrictions. 40.1% of the company's holdings are in ADR/GDRs, where trading is disrupted. 10.5% of the assets are held in mostly US dollar cash and cash equivalents.

The JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment trust also noted Russia in its half year report issued on 2 March. They said that Russia a "a very small part" of the portfolio at below 1%.

"The long term structural changes taking place in a number of emerging markets will be more important [thank tensions between Russia and Ukraine] in generating future returns for your company," the investment manager said in an update.

The other trusts with Russia exposure, according to FE are: