According to CDP, out of over 13,000 global companies that disclose to the organisation, just one third are actually developing climate transition plans.

Moreover, a "paltry" 1% of companies reported through the total 24 key indicators associated with a "credible" climate transition plan, CDP stated.

These 24 elements needed for a credible transition to net zero include a strong level of oversight, "robust" scenario analysis, and time-bound actions to decarbonise the business.

In the transportation and apparel sectors, the picture was even worse with just 0.3% of companies reporting through these indicators.

Nicolette Bartlett, chief impact officer at CDP, said: "Currently one third of organizations disclosing through CDP reported developing a low carbon transition plan.

"This does not match the appetite from investors, customers and employees and governments who are pushing for more scrutiny since COP26.

"Critically, these plans also need to be assessed to ensure they meet stakeholder expectations and are actually delivering against climate needs. Are they science-based? Are they effectively tracked in a manner that would allow stakeholders to assess progress? How do they compare to the progress of their peers? All of these enable a vital accountability mechanism".

According to the Climate Transparency 2021 report, published separately, the G20 is responsible for roughly 75% of greenhouse gas emissions.

CDP said "more work is needed as only 4% of organizations in these countries are disclosing to all the key indicators".

The organisation added: "Of the 117 countries whose companies disclosed in 2021, Spain, France and Japan had the highest proportion of organisations disclosing to all the key indicators, yet at only 4%, 3% and 2% respectively. Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and China had the lowest numbers of disclosing companies."