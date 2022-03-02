UBP launches emerging market sustainable local bond fund

UBP believes now is the right time for local currency bonds given central banks acted quickly on inflation concerns

The fund, which will meet the requirements of an Article 8 fund under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, will invest in bonds issued by sovereign and supranationals which are denominated in local currencies.

"A lot of fixed income asset classes have recorded losses in the past few months, with the exception of EM local currency fixed income, which one client told me is the only bright spot in his portfolio…and is registering positive returns," Lamine Bougueroua, lead portfolio manager of the fund explained to Investment Week.

The reason for this positive performance was because of the swift action from EM central banks, which acted faster than G10 banks when it came to inflation, the portfolio manager explained.

Local currency debt has over $24trn in assets, but traditional benchmarks capture only 10%, according to UBP, who highlighted that benchmarks also have "significant concentration issues". It cited the JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified index as an example, which has only 20 issuers. The UBP fund, by comparison, will have 41 countries within its universe.

UBP will use a risk parity model to segment each country, according to interest rate and currency risk.

"This allows us to appropriately size the weighting of each individual component of the portfolio and ensure that no exposure disproportionately dictates the performance of the portfolio," said Bougueroua.

UBP divides currency space into two groups. The first is "flow currencies" such as Mexico, South Africa and Poland, where the firm looks at a economic, macro and technical factors. The other "frontier currencies" which tend to be pegged to the dollar, the firm uses a "early warning signal model" which looks at banking, stock performance and FX reserve factors.

In order to ensure the promotion of environmental and social characteristics, the fund has a minimum 20% allocation to sustainability-focused debt such as, among others, social, green, sustainable or blue bonds. Such bonds may be issued by EM sovereign or EM corporate issuers, or by supranational agencies, international organisations or development banks such as the World Bank.

When asked about the potential premium that might be placed on sustainability-focused bonds Bourguerou said: "I would say you are definitely giving up maybe a little bit of yield, compared to a standard government bonds, but at the same time, there are benefits to being in these bonds." The benefits he cited included an improved credit rating, but he also flagged these bonds needed to be considered on a "case by case basis".

The management fee for the fund is 0.5%.