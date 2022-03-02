Cordiant Global Agricultural Income trust seeks $300m IPO

Article 8

clock • 1 min read
Agricultural trust managed by Cordiant Capital
Image:

Agricultural trust managed by Cordiant Capital

The Cordiant Global Agricultural Income trust is seeking to undertake an initial public offering with the floating of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The trust said it intends to promote more sustainable crop production while addressing a capital solutions gap in the agriculture sector across select regions primarily in Latin America.

Patrick Funaro and Cédric Garnier-Landurie, managing directors of Cordiant Capital and key principals of the Agricultural Finance investment team, said: "The need for more sustainable and productive farming globally is a matter of increasing importance, particularly in major exporting regions such as Latin America where farmers suffer from a lack of credit."

High-tech greens: The future of agriculture

The trust's investment strategy will give medium- to large-scale farmers access to long-term finance for sustainable agricultural technology investments including drip-feed irrigation, designed to increase yields and reduce environmental impacts, according to the pair.

Cordiant Capital will manage the trust and is targeting an issue of 300 million ordinary shares at $1 per share. The investment manager will target a dividend of 6.5% per year.

So far, Cordiant Capital has deployed over $475m in the strategy across private funds operating out of Brazil and Canada.

Following the IPO, seed assets worth more than $100m will be made available for acquisition by the trust, which will be designated as Article 8 under the EU's SFDR regime.

The trust's initial focus will be the company's initial focus will be mainly in Latin American countries including Brazil, Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

WisdomTree targets post-Covid recovery with four sector-focused ETPs

Fossil fuel investors 'betting on climate failure'

More on Investment Trusts

$139.3bn firm launches sustainable strategy targeting international leaders
ESG

Brown Advisory launches Sustainable International Leaders strategy

Ex-US ESG leaders

Georgie Lee
clock 02 March 2022 • 1 min read
The move follows “a period of close monitoring” of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion
ESG

MSCI ESG Research downgrades Russia and Belarus government ratings

Further downgrades possible

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 01 March 2022 • 2 min read
The time is now to adapt to climate change
ESG

IPCC reaction: Capital and environment at risk if adaptation not addressed now

Report published on Monday

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 01 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Central Bank of Russia bans short-selling

24 February 2022 • 1 min read
02

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

25 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

FCA to increase salaries of lowest paid staff in new employment offer

01 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Blue Whale urges investor caution as markets continue to navigate Russian invasion of Ukraine

02 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

AssetCo to acquire entirety of Revera Asset Management

28 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

Aviva buys Succession Wealth for £385m

02 March 2022 • 3 min read
03 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2022

Register now
Trustpilot