Winterflood Securities hires alternatives trust specialist from Liontrust

Ratnasingam joins the firm from Liontrust Asset Management, where he was co-investment manager to the Diversified Real Assets fund.

As a buyside analyst, he was responsible for research on real estate companies with a primary focus on healthcare and logistics, and infrastructure, with a focus on renewable generation and storage.

Ratnasingam has also held roles with Architas and Aon.

Head of investment trust research at Winterflood Securities Simon Elliott said: "The investment companies sector has seen a wave of new funds launched over the last decade focusing on generating attractive returns from alternative asset classes.

"Shayan's experience as both an investor and analyst covering these funds makes him a fantastic addition to Winterflood's research team. I have no doubt that his insight into the diverse world of alternatives will prove invaluable to our research clients."