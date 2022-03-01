FCA to increase salaries of lowest paid staff in new employment offer

£5,500 average increase across business

The move follows a consultation among FCA colleagues and the firm’s Staff Consultative Committee
The move follows a consultation among FCA colleagues and the firm's Staff Consultative Committee

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has implemented a new employment offer across its business, which includes increasing 800 of its lowest-paid employees’ salaries by an average of £4,310.

The new offer, which follows a consultation among FCA colleagues and the firm's Staff Consultative Committee, will also see salary and performance-related pay across the business increase by an average of £5,500. Employees who meet their performance targets - which tends to be 85% of the FCA's workforce - will see salary increases of 5% this year and 4% in 2023. Pay increases also come alongside higher pension contributions and "flexible benefits", according to the firm.

While those who do not meet performance targets will be "given assistance" to meet their objectives, employees who manage to do so will also receive a one-off back-dated cash payments of 4% of their salary in April next year, which the FCA said is "in recognition of the changed economic environment" since the consultation was launched in September last year.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA said: "I am hugely grateful for the time colleagues have spent contributing to the consultation and I understand the strength of feeling about some of the changes we are making. 

"We have welcomed the open debate and discussion and, with the board, considered all the feedback we have received."

He added that he believes the FCA has developed a "fair, competitive, and sustainable offer".

"[It will] help us achieve our regulatory objectives, as well as diversity goals, that supports the lowest paid and the strongest performers, with most colleagues receiving a minimum salary increase of over 9% over the next two years and an average of over 12% over that period," Rathi said.

In October last year, it was reported that the FCA blocked a petition urging colleagues to unionise following suggestions it was planning to quash automatic annual bonuses. In the same month, FCA chair Charles Randell stepped down two years before his term ended, with Richard Lloyd set to serve as the interim chair from June 2022. 

