Fitch Ratings warns investors to expect more Russia funds to suspend redemptions

It warned of the risk to investors from Russian-related fund gating, citing the ten Russia-focused and emerging market funds, with combined assets under management (AUM) of €4.2bn, that it said have suspended redemptions so far.

Fitch Ratings added that a "surge" in redemption requests from investors "could quickly compound the situation".

Asset manager Liontrust announced yesterday (28 February) that it has suspended dealing in its £236.7m Russia fund, which means that investors in the fund will be unable to make any redemptions.

Fitch Ratings expects that more funds with a focus on investing in Russian entities may suspend redemptions, following the closure of the Moscow Stock Exchange by Russia's central bank yesterday.

"The closure of the Russian stock exchange, for example, could force funds with domestic exposure to suspend redemptions due to an inability to trade effectively," said Fitch Ratings in a commentary.

"Similarly, if there are issues affecting the ability of custodians to execute cash flows, notably where assets are sub-custodied in Russia, then operational issues could prevent funds from trading effectively, leading to gating."

Based on Lipper data, the ratings agency reported that Russia-focused European mutual funds had total AUM of approximately €5.7bn at the end of January this year, and that EM-focused funds, with combined AUM of around €640bn, averaged approximately 4% exposure to Russia.

However, Fitch-rated European funds had no direct exposure to Russian entities.

Fitch Ratings warned that the "extreme" geopolitical uncertainty could trigger increased redemption activity in Russia-focused funds, while other funds with direct exposure to Russian entities "may be forced to implement swing pricing". It is aware of two fund groups that have implemented swing pricing in their EM and Russia-focused funds.

"This mechanism adjusts the price of the fund in response to sale (or purchase) activity by fund investors so that redeeming investors bear the cost of liquidating positions to meet redemption requests," Fitch said.

While funds that invest more widely in emerging markets will be "more likely to continue normal operations", Fitch suggested that those EM funds with higher exposure to Russia of as much as 25% "will be more likely to implement extraordinary liquidity measures" than funds with lower exposure.

However, it said that the European asset management industry's overall direct exposure to Russia is limited, meaning that "direct contagion effects" should also be limited.