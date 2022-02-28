AllianzGI vows to vote against European large-caps that fail to link exec pay to ESG KPIs

Publishes analysis of AGM voting in 2021

AllianzGI's Matt Christensen
AllianzGI's Matt Christensen

Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) has pledged to vote against European companies’ pay policies in 2023 if they fail to include ESG KPIs in executive remuneration plans.

The change to its 2022 voting policy comes as the asset manager published its annual analysis of how it voted at AGMs in 2021, covering nearly 110,000 shareholder and management proposals.

According to AllianzGI, compensation-related proposals were "the most contentious area globally" last year, with the firm voting against 47% of all compensation-related management proposals during the year, down from 49% in 2020.

It reported that abstentions on compensation proposals globally were "broadly unchanged" last year, at 6%.

S&P Global: Governments and corporates face increased pressure to tackle ESG issues in 2022

Matt Christensen, global head of sustainable and impact investing at AllianzGI, said: "As an active investor, exercising our voting rights is one of the most powerful tools we have to effect change.

"In-keeping with our desire to shape a more sustainable future with measurable positive outcomes, we want to ensure that our investee companies align their executive remuneration policies with ESG KPIs and we will vote against those that don't."

AllianzGI also strengthened its voting rules in relation to ethnic diversity in the UK and USA as part of several amendments to its 2022 voting policy.

The asset manager said it has made it clear that it expects investee companies in these two countries to "come up with a diversity approach beyond gender".

AllianzGI reported that during 2021, it participated in 10,190 shareholder meetings, up from 10,183 in 2020, and voted against, withheld or abstained from at least one agenda item at 68% of all meetings globally, compared to 72% in 2020.

The asset manager also opposed 21% of all resolutions globally, down from 23% the previous year.

