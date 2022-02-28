AssetCo to acquire entirety of Revera Asset Management

The move forms part of AssetCo's strategy to build an asset and wealth management business, with Edinburgh-based Revera becoming part of the firm's active equity platform. It will work alongside fellow Scottish asset management firm Saracen Fund Managers, which AssetCo purchased in July last year.

Founded in 2003, Revera runs two funds, both of which operate on the Smith & Williamson Fund Administration Limited platform. S&W Revera UK Dynamic has £108m of assets under management, while its Skye investment trust has an AUM of £10m. The firm itself, which has four full-time employees and one part-time employee, achieved a post-tax profit of £63,452 for the financial year ended December 2020 and has net cash on its balance sheet of £539,135.

Subject to FCA approval, AssetCo will purchase 54,639 ordinary shares in Revera at 10p each and pay a cash sum of £1.9m on completion. The deal is expected to be tied up by the end of May 2022 and will see AssetCo deputy chair Peter McKellar and head of distribution Gary Collins join Revera's board.

Campbell Fleming, CEO of AssetCo, said: "Revera is home to a couple of highly regarded and experienced fund managers in Glen Nimmo and Stephen Grant. The deal demonstrates the appeal of AssetCo's mission and business model.

"The acquisition of Revera is the next step in our plan to establish an active equity platform as part of our overall strategy to build an asset and wealth management business that delivers for investors in the 21st century.

"Our active equity platform will offer a range of products and investment styles to cater for clients' evolving needs."

Fleming said the acquisition demonstrates AssetCo's commitment to a presence in Scotland, where he believes there is "a genuine breadth and depth of talent".

"We expect Edinburgh to be home to a sizeable and growing proportion of AssetCo's investment capabilities, adding new teams and businesses as opportunities arise," he added.

Glen Nimmo, CEO of Revera, said the firm has been "impressed" by AssetCo's dynamism since the launch of its strategy and believes "the next phase of our development will be accelerated by leveraging its distribution capabilities and working alongside like-minded teams in the Edinburgh operation".

"We are particularly keen to start working alongside our friends of many years, Saracen," he continued.

"Most importantly, however, we believe that our clients will benefit as we retain our commitment and focus to our investment offering, within an organisation with greater operational capabilities."