Crypto asset markets could pose 'threat to global financial stability'

Markets increasingly ‘interconnected’

The report also drew particular attention to concern over the place of crypto assets in emerging markets economies.
Crypto asset markets could pose a threat to global financial stability, as a result of their potential scale, structural qualities and increasing interconnectedness with the traditional financial system, according to a recent report by the Financial Stability Board (FSB).

According to the financial watchdog, the rapid evolution of crypto markets, combined with their geographical potential, could mean regulatory gaps, fragmentation and arbitrage in markets start to emerge.

Financial stability risks may start to escalate, highlighting the need for timely evaluation of potential policy response across nations, the body added.

Unbacked crypto assets, which make up 95% of the crypto market, remain disconnected from important financial institutions and core markets but could over time expand, as could episodes of price volatility that have so far been contained within crypto asset markets themselves.

FSB chair Klaas Knot told Investment Week: "From an ordinary consumer perspective, rapidly growing retail investor adoption combined with low levels of understanding of how crypto assets function is a concern. Crypto assets do not have any inherent value and are mostly traded for speculative purposes. They do not have the safeguards of bank deposits and other financial instruments."

"Nor do crypto-assets provide holders with basic investor protections as they largely operate outside of (or, in some cases, in non-compliance with) regulatory frameworks," he added.

Should the absence of regulation persist, and markets become increasingly interlinked with the wider financial landscape, risks could start to accelerate.

The report also drew particular attention to concern over the place of crypto assets in emerging market economies, highlighting that it could, in some instances, replace domestic currencies or be used to adjust exchange controls. 

Senior IMF official warns cryptocurrencies could 'destabilise' emerging markets

Stablecoins and decentralised finance, as well as crypto asset trading platforms, should be considered holistically when assessing the risks cryptocurrencies pose, according to the FSB.

Stablecoins are susceptible to sudden and disruptive reserve runs due to associated credit and operational risk, meanwhile concentration of trading platforms present further issues.

The FSB said it intends to monitor developments in crypto markets and will explore potential regulatory implications of unbacked crypto assets in addressing financial stability threats.

Georgie Lee

