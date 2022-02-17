FE Investments launches responsible investment reports

The reports will breakdown to the pound how much of the portfolio is geared toward thematic social and environmental issues

Through the reports investors will be able to compare portfolios on "a like-for-like basis" and determine which model best suits their needs, the group said.

Rob Gleeson, CIO at FE Investments, said: "Until now much of the discussion and solutions developed surrounding ESG investment have been industry led. Our view is that no retail client wants an ‘ESG' portfolio; they want to make investments which adequately reflect their beliefs."

FE Investments' new reports will break down "to the pound" how much of the portfolio is geared towards thematic social and environmental issues. These issues include major disease treatment, sanitation, education and SME finance, as well as alternative energy, green building and pollution prevention.

Based on MSCI data, social impact stats are included at holdings level. Companies included within a portfolio are ranked by their social and environmental impact revenue. The report also tracks and flags exposure to ‘controversial' industries, such as tobacco, alcohol, weapons manufacturing, gambling and adult entertainment.

"The reports aim to articulate the data behind responsible investing through the underlying themes that clients care about, which allows advisers to provide meaningful reporting and cut through the sometimes confusing ESG landscape," according to the group.

Gleeson added that "Investors are not binary and will always have different priorities" and so the new reporting will allow them to "better match their portfolios to these priorities rather than being forced into an either-or decision".