CFA: 40% investment professionals experienced workplace discrimination

LGBTQ+, neurodiversity and caregiving overlooked

Other areas that were highlighted as needing improvement included gender, LGBTQ+ and ethnicity
A survey conducted by the CFA Society of the UK found that more than 40% of 441 correspondents from the investment industry have experienced workplace discrimination.

The firm's annual Inclusion & Diversity survey found that, while "some progress" has been made in terms of improving diversity in the industry, there are still areas that require "significant attention".

For instance, the survey found that while 56% of firms highlighted socioeconomic diversity as an area of focus, only 27% believes that any "meaningful progress" has been made. It also found that 40% of survey respondents had attended a fee-paying school, compared to a national average of 6%.

HSBC Asset Management joins LGBT Great

Other areas that were highlighted as needing improvement included gender, LGBTQ+ and ethnicity, with respondents saying any tangible progress has been "minimal" and "not as much as is needed".

Olivia Maguire, CFA - chair of the CFA I&D committee, said: "Over the past decade, increased scrutiny on the industry has led to huge shifts in the way inclusion and diversity is handled, and while there has been some clear progress on areas such as gender and ethnicity, we still have much work to do as an industry.

"2021 was a tipping point for the industry in areas such as gender and ethnicity, yet companies, communities and individuals must continue to work hard to ensure fair policies are in place to promote I&D."

She added that areas such as LGBTQ+, disability and caregiving, and neurodiversity have also failed to receive enough focus.

PRI: Diversity must be taken as seriously as climate change

Will Goodhart, CEO of CFA UK, said: "While progress is being made across all areas of inclusion and diversity, there remains a long way to go. The investment profession can become a leader in this space but words will not be enough to get us there.

"We need concerted action across all areas and our commitments need to be matched by measurable progress."

Lauren Mason
