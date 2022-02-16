Sovereigns' social practices under increasing scrutiny by industry

Aviva Investors has called on finance ministers to take action on human rights issues

The research and ratings from Verisk Maplecroft (VM) released today (17 February) shows that human rights issues and risks relating to the energy transition are material and can impact bond spreads and borrowing costs.

The firm looked at six years of historic quarterly data, covering 37 issues across nine ESG dimensions.

In its research, VM noted that while governance has been an important factor for investors for a while and the environmental lens is of growing importance, the social aspect of ESG has been doubted.

Their research found investors can look explicitly at social factors of sovereigns and the best performers on human and labour rights enjoy spreads around half as narrow as those of the worst performers, even when controlling for important factors such as that country's level of income.

Meanwhile, best-performing government issuers on ‘transition risk' - or those moving toward a low carbon economy - have bond pricing that is 13% lower than the worst performers. This is a change from 2013-2018 when their research showed markets were ignoring the transition away from fossil fuels.

Responsible investors react as Morningstar strikes 1,200 funds from its sustainable universe However, the research also found sovereign bond markets are still "highly inefficient" at pricing in ESG issues and there is often a 12-month lag. VM has produced its ratings so "investors of all types will be better positioned to anticipate how changes in a sovereign's ESG risk profile can impact debt pricing".

The new dataset features a headline ESG rating as well as E, S and G pillar ratings for all debt issuers.

Aviva Investors engagement

A proof point of asset managers' increasing interest in the ESG, and particularly S, side of sovereigns is the latest letter from Aviva Investor to finance ministers.

The letter, dated 31 January 2022, marks the second time the asset manager has written to sovereigns outlining their stewardship priorities for the year.

The missive was sent to 36 finance ministers and 35 central bank governors, with the key difference this year the inclusion of human rights and biodiversity issues as well as climate.

On business and human rights, the letter, signed by Mark Versey, CEO of Aviva Investors, said: "Companies' impact on people has rightly gained more attention over the last two years, particularly with respect to treatment of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses' responsibilities towards creating a fairer and more inclusive society.

"Human rights will remain at the fore, not least as a core element of a just transition to a low carbon global economy."

It went on to say that human rights can aid GDP growth, the sustainability of a country's fiscal path and its credit rating.

Aviva Investors called for finance ministers to:

Actively contribute to enaction and updating of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights in line with UN guidance drawing on the latest toolkit

Actively contribute to the development and enaction of a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, in line with UN guidance and drawing on the latest toolkit

National Action Plans are policy documents that articulate a state's priorities and the actions it will adopt to protect against adverse human rights impacts by businesses.

In November, ten years after the adoption of the UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), the UN acknowledge too few states had developed robust NAPs and strongly encouraged all to do so.