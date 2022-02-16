An assessment of the industry as part of the organisation's Emerging Disease Risk Ranking found that 63% of animal protein producers are failing to take the necessary steps to prevent future zoonotic pandemics.

Jeremy Coller, chair of the FAIRR Initiative, said: "Business-as-usual animal agriculture risks incubating the next zoonotic pandemic, posing both an intolerable investment risk and a threat to global public health. The sector must improve rapidly, starting with welfare conditions for animals and workers."

FAIRR highlighted that three out of four new diseases are zoonotic ones like Covid-19, which means they have jumped from animals to humans.

Scientists have long warned that in the future, more deadly pandemics could stem from the meat industry or also emerge as a result of deforestation.

Since Covid-19 emerged two years ago, the meat industry has come under increasing pressure to tackle conditions and intensive facilities and meatpacking plants which are often filled with "highly stressed, crowded" animals.

A mix of lower genetic diversity and overcrowding increase the risk of zoonotic disease emergence and transmission.

Research by the United Nations shows that four out of seven human-linked factors that could give rise to a new pandemic are directly linked to agricultural intensification and increasing global meat consumption, FAIRR noted.

Yet despite this, 38 out of 60 of the world's large meat, fish and dairy producers ranked as high risk on FAIRR's Emerging Disease Risk Ranking.

They scored poorly across a set of criteria seen as vital to preventing future zoonotic pandemics, such as welfare conditions for animals and workers.

The ranking revealed that none of the world's seven large meat giants - including Tyson Foods and JBS - plan to extend enhanced sick leave to prevent sick employees from attending work.

The previous ranking in June 2020 saw 73% of firms failing to address zoonotic risk. Although the latest analysis shows a slight improvement, the "vast majority are performing poorly", noted FAIRR, which is backed by investors managing over $48trn in combined assets.

Eight out of ten of the worst-performing companies in the industry are based in Asia.

FAIRR stated: "Global meat giants such as Cal-Maine Foods (US) and New Hope Liuhe (China), both suppliers to high-street names such as Walmart, are among 38 firms criticised by investors for failing to tackle and/or disclose information on conditions and practices that could enable new diseases to emerge and spread."