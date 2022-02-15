HSBC Asset Management joins LGBT Great

The group, which has $619bn in AUM as at 30 September 2021 and offices in over 25 markets, has already developed an internal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) programme, sponsored by its senior leadership team. This has global work streams focussing on diversity dimensions such as gender, LGBTQ+, ethnicity, disability, social mobility, faith, mental health, working parents and investments.

As part of its focus on LGBTQ+, HSBC AM has been promoting LGBTQ+ inclusiveness and allyship among its senior leaders and colleagues around the world, and creating a platform for LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies to meet and discuss LGBTQ+ agenda and activities.

HSBC AM will now also work with LGBT Great to bring together more firms across financial services, to raise the visibility of role models and further develop LGBTQ+ focussed research.

Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great, said: "We are delighted to welcome HSBC AM to our global membership community and look forward to engaging with their employees globally. The firm is fully committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and others through engagement on DE&I programmes, and has made a fantastic start in pulling together an ambitious global team to drive this work forward. LGBT Great will support HSBC AM in building on these foundations and taking its approach towards LGBTQ+ diversity, equity and inclusion to even greater heights."

Stuart White, global head of strategy and UK & International CEO at HSBC AM, added: "We are extremely motivated to join LGBT Great. As a global asset manager, we believe that diversity brings benefits for our people, our clients and our business. We are committed to the LGBTQ+ agenda and strive towards building a more inclusive environment internally and beyond."

