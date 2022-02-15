Aviva Investors AoV leads to reduced charges for £4bn bond fund and three funds closed

The reports found several funds that did not provide value for investors

The reports, which are produced individually for each fund, were published this month. They found the £4bn Corporate Bond fund had not delivered value for the majority of investors and as such would be reducing the charges for share classes one and two. Share class one will see its fee drops from 0.77% to 0.75% while share class two will see its fees drop from 0.62% to 0.52%.

Aviva will also be applying a discount to these share classes to "reflect the economies of scale saving" following the growth of the fund over the past 12 months.

"This additional discount will be applied based on the fund's size and will be reviewed periodically to determine whether it is still applicable," the group said.

For share class one this is a 0.05% discount and for share class two it is 0.02%.

Equity fund closures

The reports also reveal the asset manager is closing the £124.4m Global Equity Unconstrained fund, the £14.8m Global Emerging Markets Equity Unconstrained fund and the £6.1m Sustainable Income & Growth fund.

All three funds will close on 4 April.

According to a letter to investors of the Global Equity fund, it will not accept any new investment from 28 February.

The letter said that since August 2019, Aviva "continuously assessed the performance of the fund and how it fits within their core strategies".

It added that "going forward, they are looking to adopt a sustainable outcomes approach and prioritise those equity funds with a sustainable focus, something which the fund is not aligned to".

In the 12 months to 14 February, the fund returned 2.6%, while the MSCI ACWI TR index returned nearly 8% and the Investment Association Global sector returned 3.3%, according to FE fundinfo.

A large proportion of investments into the fund are held from within the Aviva group and these will be withdrawn, which means the fund will fall to an unsustainable level.