Kristian Penttila leaves WCM Partners to join Jonathan Adair at Curated Capital

Firm received approval last November

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Three employees have left Neil Woodford's new venture in under a month.
Image:

Three employees have left Neil Woodford's new venture in under a month.

WCM Partners relationship manager Kristian Penttila has left Neil Woodford’s new venture just one year after he joined, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The departure marks the third in a month, with the exits of directors Jonathan Adair and Gavin Petken submitted to Companies House a fortnight apart.

Penttila joins Adair at new venture Curated Capital, which the pair received FCA regulatory approval for on 7 November 2021, after incorporating the firm on 27 May 2021. Only Adair is registered as a director.

Woodford sounds out Middle East investors

At Curated Capital, which is described as "an investment platform dedicated exclusively for professional investors", Penttila is named as relationship manager, according to his LinkedIn, while Adair's profile lists him as owner.

The new venture offers investors access to "a curated selection of illiquid investment opportunities", working with "partners who have specialist access and domain knowledge to source each opportunity and ensure it has been fully diligenced [sic] before being presented on the platform".

The company's website offers "a limited number of professional investors" the opportunity to sign up for the platform, via a mailing list.

Petken's LinkedIn profile no longer lists his time at WCM Partners. He is described as founder of Airstream Capital, a firm described on Companies House as a ‘financial management' business, although the FCA register has no record of the firm, and Petken is described as "no longer in a role that requires regulatory approval".

Airstream Capital's micro company accounts to 31 August 2021 reveal the firm has net assets of £135,984, and an average of one employee.

Link Fund Solutions CEO steps down

The departure leaves just seemingly five employees at WCM Partners: Paul Green and Craig Newman, listed as directors, Alex Staples, an analyst, an interim HR manager and Neil Woodford himself.

WCM Partners has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Responsible investors react as Morningstar strikes 1,200 funds from its sustainable universe

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

More on People moves

Vincent Mortier of Amundi
People moves

Amundi names Vincent Mortier as CIO and launches new research unit

'Increasingly complex environment'

Alex Rolandi
clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
Penny Lovell of Sanlam Private Wealth
People moves

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

Leadership shake up

Alex Rolandi
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Team joins on 1 March
People moves

Wellington hires long/short boutique team as it expands alternatives platform

'Market neutral'

Alex Rolandi
clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: It's Time to Have a Look at Quality Dividends

08 February 2022 • 16 min read
02

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

10 February 2022 • 3 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot