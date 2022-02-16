Kristian Penttila leaves WCM Partners to join Jonathan Adair at Curated Capital

Three employees have left Neil Woodford's new venture in under a month.

The departure marks the third in a month, with the exits of directors Jonathan Adair and Gavin Petken submitted to Companies House a fortnight apart.

Penttila joins Adair at new venture Curated Capital, which the pair received FCA regulatory approval for on 7 November 2021, after incorporating the firm on 27 May 2021. Only Adair is registered as a director.

At Curated Capital, which is described as "an investment platform dedicated exclusively for professional investors", Penttila is named as relationship manager, according to his LinkedIn, while Adair's profile lists him as owner.

The new venture offers investors access to "a curated selection of illiquid investment opportunities", working with "partners who have specialist access and domain knowledge to source each opportunity and ensure it has been fully diligenced [sic] before being presented on the platform".

The company's website offers "a limited number of professional investors" the opportunity to sign up for the platform, via a mailing list.

Petken's LinkedIn profile no longer lists his time at WCM Partners. He is described as founder of Airstream Capital, a firm described on Companies House as a ‘financial management' business, although the FCA register has no record of the firm, and Petken is described as "no longer in a role that requires regulatory approval".

Airstream Capital's micro company accounts to 31 August 2021 reveal the firm has net assets of £135,984, and an average of one employee.

The departure leaves just seemingly five employees at WCM Partners: Paul Green and Craig Newman, listed as directors, Alex Staples, an analyst, an interim HR manager and Neil Woodford himself.

WCM Partners has been contacted for comment.