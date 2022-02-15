AXA IM launches firm's first social bond fund

Managed by Johann Plé

clock • 1 min read
Manager of the new AXA World Funds – Act Social Bonds fund
Image:

Manager of the new AXA World Funds – Act Social Bonds fund

AXA Investment Managers has launched the AXA World Funds – Act Social Bonds fund, which will invest at least 75% in social and sustainability bonds with the aim to provide a “measurable” social impact.

The new fund, which is AXA IM's first social and sustainable bond fund, is classified as Article 9 under SFDR and will be managed by Johann Plé.

The process for selecting social and sustainability bonds for the fund will rely on AXA IM's proprietary green, social and sustainable bond (GSSB) framework, which identifies "the most relevant social and sustainability bonds from issuers with a credible sustainable strategy and meaningful projects".

The remaining 25% of the portfolio will be invested in conventional bonds, with a focus on issuers that have high ESG standards, with a strong focus on the "S" pillar and that contribute positively to social SDGs, AXA IM said.

S&P Global: Sustainable bond issuance to surpass $1.5trn in 2022

The fund's "social benefit" is aligned with three key themes, including empowerment to promote access to education, inclusion to promote access to basic needs, and supporting broader access to healthcare services through health and safety.

Plé said: "In the transition to a low carbon economy, we cannot ignore the social dimension.

"While most impact investment strategies currently focus on the environment and decarbonisation, we believe the tremendous growth observed in the social and sustainability bond market in recent years is an opportunity to build a dedicated Social Bond strategy and we are proud to launch our first bond fund invested in this space."

AXA IM will donate 5% of the management fees paid to the fund to several charities.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Omicron fails to derail UK labour market recovery as unemployment falls

SJP hands absolute return multi-asset mandate to Amundi

More on Bonds

The portfolio managers will be supported by 15 on-the-ground team members
Global

Neuberger Berman launches Sustainable Asia High Yield fund

Managers based London and Singapore

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 14 February 2022 • 1 min read
Sustainability bonds expected to account for 17% of global market in 2022
Bonds

S&P Global: Sustainable bond issuance to surpass $1.5trn in 2022

Green bonds dominating

Alex Rolandi
clock 08 February 2022 • 1 min read
The rise of fallen angels in 2022
Bonds

The rise of fallen angels in 2022

Financial markets got off to a rocky start to the year, but investors may find reasons to be more optimistic looking ahead to the rest of 2022.

Paul Syms
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: It's Time to Have a Look at Quality Dividends

08 February 2022 • 16 min read
02

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter appoints from HSBC AM for head of sustainability role

08 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

10 February 2022 • 3 min read
06

UK GDP defied Delta and Omicron to rise 7.5% over 2021

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot