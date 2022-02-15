AXA IM launches firm's first social bond fund

The new fund, which is AXA IM's first social and sustainable bond fund, is classified as Article 9 under SFDR and will be managed by Johann Plé.

The process for selecting social and sustainability bonds for the fund will rely on AXA IM's proprietary green, social and sustainable bond (GSSB) framework, which identifies "the most relevant social and sustainability bonds from issuers with a credible sustainable strategy and meaningful projects".

The remaining 25% of the portfolio will be invested in conventional bonds, with a focus on issuers that have high ESG standards, with a strong focus on the "S" pillar and that contribute positively to social SDGs, AXA IM said.

The fund's "social benefit" is aligned with three key themes, including empowerment to promote access to education, inclusion to promote access to basic needs, and supporting broader access to healthcare services through health and safety.

Plé said: "In the transition to a low carbon economy, we cannot ignore the social dimension.

"While most impact investment strategies currently focus on the environment and decarbonisation, we believe the tremendous growth observed in the social and sustainability bond market in recent years is an opportunity to build a dedicated Social Bond strategy and we are proud to launch our first bond fund invested in this space."

AXA IM will donate 5% of the management fees paid to the fund to several charities.