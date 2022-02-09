LIBOR working group appoints new chair as it amends objectives post-transition

Synthetic LIBOR remains, but the FCA reasserted that its availability is “not guaranteed” beyond the end of 2022 and is subject to annual review.

It was set up to "catalyse a broad-based transition to SONIA across sterling derivative, loan and bond markets" and has now concluded that it has met its objective and will continue to operate in "an amended form and with new objectives".

Synthetic LIBOR confirmation a 'welcome relief'

Group finance director at Barclays Tushar Morzaria steps down from his role as chair and will be replaced by Sarah Boyce, Association of Corporate Treasurers, who will lead the group in its next phase.

Morzaria said it had been "an honour and a pleasure" to chair the working group through the LIBOR transition, which he described as "one of the most complex market transformations of our lifetimes".

"I am deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of our broad membership, over many years, to enable an orderly transition of the sterling interest rate markets to a more robust reference rate," he added.

An update from the Financial Conduct Authority revealed that in excess of £13trn of LIBOR-referencing contracts were converted to SONIA over the course of December 2021, leaving "effectively" no sterling LIBOR linked cleared derivatives.

The Bank of England estimates that less than 2% of the total sterling LIBOR legacy stock remains across all asset types.

Despite this, Michael Cavers, financial services partner at CMS, is not convinced by the regulator's tough line.

"The FCA continues to bang the drum for the drum for transition of contracts that are now using synthetic LIBOR," he said. "They repeat the threat that there is no guarantee that they will allow synthetic LIBOR to continue after the end of 2022.

"Despite the FCA's continued warnings, we would expect an extension later in the year. Many ‘tough legacy' contracts will be no easier to transition this year than last year, and it would be curious if synthetic sterling LIBOR disappeared completed while US dollar LIBOR continues in existence until mid-2023."

The new focus of the working group will be to support the continued active conversion of legacy sterling LIBOR-linked bonds and loans that are dependent on temporary synthetic LIBOR and to consider any implications of non-sterling LIBOR transition in UK markets.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said: 'It is difficult to think of a more far-reaching and substantial market shift in recent years than the transition away from LIBOR.

"Following the ambitious roadmap laid out in 2017 to move markets to more robust risk-free rate alternatives, market participants have dedicated significant resources to ensuring a smooth transition and deliver a more robust financial system. The fact that most LIBOR settings ended at end-2021 with minimal disruption is a testament to the co-operation across a wide range of industry sectors and jurisdictions.

"With only a few settings remaining to facilitate the further wind-down of existing exposures, I would like to thank all involved for their efforts and encourage those with remaining LIBOR exposures to see this project through to its very end.'