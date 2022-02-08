Sustainability bonds expected to account for 17% of global market in 2022

The ratings agency said this growth in the sustainable bonds space will be driven partly by the "booming" sustainability-linked and green bond markets as issuers in both private and public sectors "tackle their climate commitments".

Green bonds, in particular, are set to see record issuance in 2022 keeping them firmly positioned as the dominant sustainable bond category, according to S&P Global.

"We also expect sustained growth of the other categories of instruments, including social and sustainability bonds, that will continue to diversify into new projects in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda," S&P Global said.

Green bond guidelines most widely adopted sustainable finance tool in 'myriad' of ESG rules

The firm noted that although sustainable bonds still account for a relatively small part of global bond issuance, the market is increasing rapidly.

In 2021, sustainable bonds accounted for 11% of global bond issuance, an increase from less than 5% just three years earlier.

In 2022, S&P Global predicts this share to increase to around 17% of total bond issuance for the year, despite "stagnating global issuance volumes".

As sustainability-focused bond issuances continue to surge, S&P Global highlighted that "ensuring greater integrity and credibility" across the market will be key as diversification and innovation in sustainable bond structures grow.

The firm stated: "Efforts to further establish and encourage the uptake of clear standards, regulations, and disclosure requirements will be critical."