HSBC AM creates head of alternative solutions role

Reporting to Joanna Munro, CEO of HSBC Alternatives, Dewey will be responsible for leading business development for the business and leading a team of alternatives client professionals.

While he will initially be based in London it is anticipated Dewey will support the expansion of activities in Asia and relocate to Singapore to take on the additional role of regional head of alternatives, subject to regulatory approval.

Munro said: "We have seen significant growth in our alternatives capabilities in recent years and are building out our Asia and sustainability strategies. John's extensive experience with alternative solutions will be crucial in helping us bring these to our clients."

Dewey joins from Aviva Investors, where he has been since 2016. Most recently he held the role of deputy CEO of Aviva Investors France. His responsibilities included being CIO for pan-European real estate, infrastructure and private debt along with chairing the European ESG Integration Committee.

With 20 years of experience, he has also held positions at BlackRock and Mercer.

Last year, HSBC AM announced that it was bringing together all of its existing alternatives capabilities under a single business unit, HSBC Alternatives, with a 150-strong team and combined assets under management and advice of $54 billion, as of 30 September 2021.