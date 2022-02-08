TwentyFour Income fund and UK Mortgages propose merger

Winding up of UK Mortgage

clock • 1 min read
The two trusts will combine to create a £720m new entity
Image:

The two trusts will combine to create a £720m new entity

The boards of the £574.3m TwentyFour Income fund (TFIF) and £1.4bn UK Mortgages (UKML) trust are proposing a merger which is expected to complete by the end of the financial quarter.

The proposal involves the winding up the UK Mortgages trust, transferring its assets to the TwentyFour trust and the issue of new ordinary shares by TFIF to UKML's shareholders.

In a stock exchange announcement on 8 February the companies said both boards have consulted with major shareholders of the two companies and shareholders, with about 47% of UKML's shares, have provided written support for the scheme.

The new £720m combined trust will be managed by 11 investment professionals from TwentyFour and will provide a "strengthened market position due to greater scale and combined asset management and securitisation expertise".

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

The boards noted that TFIF has evolved its strategy as "sourcing attractive risk-adjusted returns has become more challenging" and so the merger is expected diversify sources of income for the combined entity while being "consistent" with the TFIF approach.

Meanwhile the UKML board said the merger was "an attractive alternative to managed wind down" and UK Mortgage shareholders will benefit from a "significant uplift" in market value of about 15%.

The trust is trading on a 7.4% discount, while TFIF is trading on a 1.8% premium, according to Morningstar.

The proposed acquisition value per UKML Share will be 84p per UKML Share after costs and liabilities which is estimated to bring it to 83.32p per share. The proposed merger is an "all share" merger so there is no cash alternative.

The combined earnings of the trusts is expected to deliver an annual dividend of at least 6p per share.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Smithson's Barnard defends strategy despite market rotation

Questions over music royalty trusts following Neil Young's Spotify row

More on Investment Trusts

Simon Barnard of the Smithson investment trust wrote a nine-page letter to investors
Global

Smithson's Barnard defends strategy despite market rotation

Challenging start to the year

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read
CEO of Hipgnosis Merck Mercuriadis, who purchased 50% of Neil Young's publishing rights a year before the misinformation row exploded
Investment Trusts

Questions over music royalty trusts following Neil Young's Spotify row

Hipgnosis on 8.4% discount

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 04 February 2022 • 3 min read
Net retail sales came close to reaching the record £48.6bn set in 2017
Funds

2021 second best year ever for retail fund sales

£43.4bn into retail funds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Questions over music royalty trusts following Neil Young's Spotify row

04 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

45% of new self-directed investors unaware that losing money is a risk of investing

02 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Boring Money: Vanguard provides best value while Baillie Gifford leaves top ten

02 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

Gina Miller calls for FCA to replace all its non-executive directors

07 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

CFA UK launches new climate investing qualification

07 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

08 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot