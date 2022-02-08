Incisive Media reveals first keynote for Sustainable Investment Festival

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read
Incisive Media has revealed the first keynote speaker
Image:

Incisive Media has revealed the first keynote speaker

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media is pleased to announce the FCA's Mark Manning as the first keynote speaker at this year's Sustainable Investment Festival.

Manning, technical specialist, sustainable finance and stewardship, will be providing an update on the government's green financial roadmap at this year's Sustainable Investment Festival, as well as talking through the specific activities undertaken by the FCA in supporting this transition, and looking at emerging thinking around net zero planning.

With proposals expected on sustainable disclosures and investment labels this will be a timely opportunity to hear how the sustainable investment landscape is changing, the considerations impacting ESG data providers and ratings, and what these frameworks mean for investors navigating the complex ESG environment.  

Register now: Incisive Media launches Sustainable Investment Festival 2022

Manning leads the FCA's policy work on sustainable finance and investor stewardship. In his role, he is responsible for several initiatives, including the FCA's implementation of the TCFD's recommendations and the FCA's work with IOSCO on corporate reporting standards on sustainability.

Taking place on the 22-23 June at The Brewery in London, this in-person event will meet the information needs of Incisive Media's Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser and International Investment audiences at a time of rapid change for the industry as the sector faces a wave of new regulations and growing investor scrutiny.  

The Sustainable Investment Festival will allow delegates to interact with expert speakers and build their network in the sustainable investment sector, as well as share best ideas with peers.  

The full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the event, go to the Sustainable Investment Festival homepage. You can register here now for the event and to receive full updates.

Related Topics

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

EdenTree adds two sustainable funds to its equity and bond ranges

ESG Blog: Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance pledges to halve portfolio emissions by 2030

More on ESG

Andrew Formica of Jupiter
ESG

Jupiter appoints from HSBC AM for head of sustainability role

Sandra Carlisle hired

Ellie Duncan
clock 08 February 2022 • 1 min read
"Multi-pronged" climate approach
ESG

Invesco launches climate-focused bond fund

Draws on ESG expertise

Alex Rolandi
clock 07 February 2022 • 1 min read
Green bond fund led by Johann Plé
Funds

AXA IM unveils low volatility short-duration green bond fund

Aims to minimise volatility

Alex Rolandi
clock 07 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Questions over music royalty trusts following Neil Young's Spotify row

04 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

45% of new self-directed investors unaware that losing money is a risk of investing

02 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Boring Money: Vanguard provides best value while Baillie Gifford leaves top ten

02 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

Gina Miller calls for FCA to replace all its non-executive directors

07 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

CFA UK launches new climate investing qualification

07 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

River & Mercantile's Dan Hanbury resigns ahead of AssetCo acquisition

08 February 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot