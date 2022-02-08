Incisive Media reveals first keynote for Sustainable Investment Festival

Manning, technical specialist, sustainable finance and stewardship, will be providing an update on the government's green financial roadmap at this year's Sustainable Investment Festival, as well as talking through the specific activities undertaken by the FCA in supporting this transition, and looking at emerging thinking around net zero planning.

With proposals expected on sustainable disclosures and investment labels this will be a timely opportunity to hear how the sustainable investment landscape is changing, the considerations impacting ESG data providers and ratings, and what these frameworks mean for investors navigating the complex ESG environment.

Manning leads the FCA's policy work on sustainable finance and investor stewardship. In his role, he is responsible for several initiatives, including the FCA's implementation of the TCFD's recommendations and the FCA's work with IOSCO on corporate reporting standards on sustainability.

Taking place on the 22-23 June at The Brewery in London, this in-person event will meet the information needs of Incisive Media's Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser and International Investment audiences at a time of rapid change for the industry as the sector faces a wave of new regulations and growing investor scrutiny. The Sustainable Investment Festival will allow delegates to interact with expert speakers and build their network in the sustainable investment sector, as well as share best ideas with peers.

The full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the event, go to the Sustainable Investment Festival homepage.