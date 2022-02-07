Smithson's Barnard defends strategy despite market rotation

Challenging start to the year

Simon Barnard of the Smithson investment trust wrote a nine-page letter to investors
In a letter to shareholders Simon Barnard, investment manager of the £2.9bn Smithson trust, cautioned “it is not possible to outperform the index by a significant amount every year, and from time to time, there will also be years of underperformance”.

The nine page letter started by noting that for 2021 the trust's outperformance for shares was 0.3%. It then went into detail explaining that despite the market rotation from growth to value, the portfolio, which includes a number of high growth companies, was still the best strategy.

Smithson has struggled in the start of the year, losing 17.6% to 4 February, while the MSCI World Small and Mid Cap index lost 7.3% and the IT Global Smaller Companies sector lost 15.3%, according to FE fundinfo.

However, the trust still sits on a 1.4% premium, according to Morningstar.

He noted that investors may query that given interest rates are "so obviously on the rise" and this "so obviously creates a more favourable environment for value companies" whether should they adapt the strategy.

Barnard said: "While other managers may be able to run a value strategy, we believe it is inherently more difficult, as you cannot hold value companies for the long term if all you are doing is owning a poor quality company at a low price, which you hope will re‐rate in the future."

He went on to say that a moderate growth in inflation is not anticipated to "cause a significant problem" for the companies as they have high gross margins and pricing power.

2021 activity

The letter detailed the top five companies and the five main detractors to the portfolio throughout last year.

In the top five were: Fortinet, Nemetschek, Equifax, Domino's Pizza Group and AO Smith. Fortinet, a cyber security company was by far the top performer contributing 4.2% growth, with the other four contributing between 1.6% and 1.9%.

The five detractors were: Sabre, Ambu, IPG Photonics, Simcorp and Paycom Software. The led to losses of between 0.3% and 1.4%.

Smithson, which tends to have low turnover, added two companies to the portfolio last year and sold two.

The two additions were Rollins, a US pest control business, and Wingstop, a franchised chicken wing restaurant and delivery business.

Barnard removed UK biotechnology business Abcam as its altered strategy brought "elevated risk". Chr. Hansen was also removed as it was expanding into other areas that caused the manager concern as it had less of a competitive advantage.

ESG

The manager noted he is often asked about ESG issues and explained the main issue is small and medium companies have less reporting capabilities.

Just 59% of the portfolio companies report greenhouse gas emissions.

"Of those that do, the picture is a relatively positive one, with average scope 1 and 2 emissions per company of 37,000 tonnes per year, compared to the MSCI World average of around 4.6 million tonnes," Barnard said.

He said engagement has focused on corporate governance through proxy voting.

The management team, which handles the corporate governance itself, cast 340 votes in 2021, 41 related to management remuneration, with 34% voted against company management.

"What we find incredible, is the number of targets that are included in remuneration policies which require outcomes over which management should have little to no control," Barnard said.

