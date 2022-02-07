The Invesco Environmental Climate Opportunities Bond Fund will take a "multi-pronged" approach to climate investing, seeking to support the transition to a low carbon global economy.

The fund will target predominantly corporate issuers deemed to have strong climate credentials in the investment grade, high yield and emerging markets.

It will also include some government bonds for risk management and liquidity purposes, according to the firm.

The fund will be managed by Michael Matthews, co-head of the Henley Fixed Interest team, and Tom Hemmant, fixed income fund manager.

Matthews said: "To meet the commitments outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement the world will have to undergo a rapid decarbonisation of economic and social activity on an unprecedented scale.

"The financing requirements are enormous and the level of support needed to improve clean energy and energy efficiency presents a huge opportunity for investors."

The managers will draw on climate expertise of Invesco's ESG team, which has added eight new members in the past year.

The ECO Bond fund will also exclude businesses in sectors such as thermal coal extraction.