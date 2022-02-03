Impax hires French to focus on 'strategic direction' of listed equities

French will work with Hubert Aarts, also deputy CIO of listed equities, to develop the listed equities business and support equity CIO Bruce Jenkyn-Jones.

As new deputy CIO, French will have a specific focus on the "strategic direction" of listed equities, including "refining the team's capabilities and operating model".

Starting on 21 June in London, French will report to Jenkyn-Jones.

French was a named manager on four BNY Mellon equity funds since July 2021, according to FE fundinfo. In that time, his total loss was 1.4% compared to his peer group which had a 0.04% loss, according to FE.

He will not be a portfolio manager at Impax, but is expected to "provide significant input" to the investment process.

