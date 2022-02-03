Impax hires French to focus on 'strategic direction' of listed equities

Appointed deputy CIO

clock • 1 min read
Charles French previously held several roles within Newton
Image:

Charles French previously held several roles within Newton

Impax Asset Management has hired Charles French, formerly Newton Investment Management’s head of equity opportunities, as deputy chief investment officer for listed equities.

French will work with Hubert Aarts, also deputy CIO of listed equities, to develop the listed equities business and support equity CIO Bruce Jenkyn-Jones.

As new deputy CIO, French will have a specific focus on the "strategic direction" of listed equities, including "refining the team's capabilities and operating model".

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

Starting on 21 June in London, French will report to Jenkyn-Jones.

French was a named manager on four BNY Mellon equity funds since July 2021, according to FE fundinfo. In that time, his total loss was 1.4% compared to his peer group which had a 0.04% loss, according to FE.

He will not be a portfolio manager at Impax, but is expected to "provide significant input" to the investment process.

Earlier this week Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper all joined Newton as part of its investment team.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

CFA hires Aviva Investors vet for regions role

Calastone: January record month for UK fund outflows

More on People moves

Moody has been appointed to a newly created role
People moves

CFA hires Aviva Investors vet for regions role

Paul Moody appointed

Georgie Lee
clock 03 February 2022 • 1 min read
Amati's Mikhail Zverev
People moves

Amati hires Aviva Investors' Zverev to build new global equities strategy

Targeting technological change

Alex Rolandi
clock 02 February 2022 • 1 min read
Thomson brings more than 35 years’ industry experience to the firm and will help build Castlefield’s client service to both charity and private clients.
People moves

Castlefield hires Brewin Dolphin veteran investment manager

William Thomson

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 01 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

45% of new self-directed investors unaware that losing money is a risk of investing

02 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

New investment platform Tillit raises £3.6m

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Navigating the ESG "bubble"

28 January 2022 • 7 min read
06

Castlefield hires Brewin Dolphin veteran investment manager

01 February 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot