Gravis Capital Management looks to IPO Co-Living REIT

Nick Barker, director at Gravis will be the fund manager of the new REIT

The group have set a target issue of 300 million ordinary shares with an initial issue price of £1.00 per ordinary share.

The trust will invest predominately in independent co-living assets in urban centres in the UK and Ireland. Co-Living assets are large-scale, purpose-built, professionally managed, shared living residential accommodation supplemented by extensive communal facilities, services and amenities.

Nick Barker, director at Gravis and fund manager of GCP Co-Living REIT, said: "The Co-Living sub-sector of the residential market is attracting significant interest from real estate investors and specialists, as well as local government and planning agencies who see the potential of this housing model to address fundamental inequalities in the residential sector."

Investment Week digital edition - 31 January 2022

Gravis, the investment manager, is expecting funds raised from IPO to be "fully invested immediately" into a £425m portfolio of three London co-living assets, which are held under exclusivity.

The trust is targeting a dividend yield following the development of the exclusive assets of 5% per annum, with a target initial dividend yield of 4% per annum from the IPO, with the first to be paid in September 2022.

GCP Co-Living is targeting a total net asset value return of 8% per annum in the medium term following full investment of the net proceeds of the IPO and associated gearing.

Rollo Wright, chief executive of Gravis, said: "As a fore-runner in the student accommodation sector, we have turned our attention to a new and innovative investment proposition - a Co-Living REIT - another first for the public markets in the UK.

"Building on our established credentials in the living sector, we believe that GCP Co-Living REIT represents an attractive investment opportunity for prospective investors."