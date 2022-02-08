Yields encourage JP Morgan's Witcomb to increase US government bond exposure

He said recently that the portfolio has had little fixed income duration because it has not been providing the diversification benefit, however, the benefit is now "a little more interesting", he said.

He noted the yield of US ten-year bonds was at about 1.4% or 1.5% in December, however in January they were hitting 1.8% or 1.9%.

At the end of December, global government bonds made up just 4.5% of the portfolio, according to the factsheet, with 64.5% in equities, 9.9% in high yield bonds and 3.8% in convertible bonds.

Deep Dive: 'Don't write off bonds just yet'

However, since then the management team has increased its allocation to government bonds marginally, but is avoiding the front of the US yield curve due to the threat of rate hikes. Meanwhile, it has been reducing their high-yield allocation over the last five or six months.

"Clearly, we have felt for a while that the Federal Reserve would be moving to tighten financial conditions, and remove supports," he explained. "And that could just see spreads widen out a little bit."

While allocations to fixed income have been low, the manager has been looking to infrastructure to add diversification to the portfolio. At the end of December, 10.9% was held in infrastructure.

"We have had a long-held belief that infrastructure would provide both diversification and also some potential for the higher inflation environments as some of the underlying assets are linked to inflation pricing," he added.

However, despite the recent lower allocation towards government bonds, Witcomb does not believe they should be written off and the 60% equity, 40% bond portfolio may return.

"There will come a time when actually the carry and the overall yield level will start to look more attractive," he explained. "And remember, there is lots of market participants who need to own government bonds."