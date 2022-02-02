A record 480,505 shareholders and guests attended meetings at global listed companies throughout 2021, the data shows. In the first half of the year alone, the average number of attendees per meeting was twice as high as the same period in 2020.

Lumi - which facilitates shareholder engagement with global companies - highlighted two key drivers behind this surge in numbers.

The first was said to be an increase in flexibility as companies hold more meetings than before, in some cases running two or more meetings in 2021, including a shareholder engagement day and an AGM.

Make voting great again: Boards must up the ante to win over apathetic shareholders

Also, as businesses navigated the new landscape post-Covid, they increasingly looked to devising hybrid events, which have become the primary means by which shareholders attend meetings.

The second driver is demand from shareholders. Lumi cited data from Citigate Dewe Rogerson, which shows that around one in five organisations have reported a rise in engagement with activist investors over the past year, with many citing ESG issues as the primary reason.

Lumi stated: "With more shareholders pressing for access to their boards, proactive organisations are creating multiple touch points throughout the year to allow for comprehensive Q&A, providing a positive outlet for increased scrutiny."

Kerry Leighton-Bailey, director of shareholder engagement at Lumi, added: "Q&A sessions have become such an important aspect of AGMs in recent years (partly driven by digitisation) that managing incoming questions, adding structure to the process and making sure the meeting serves its purpose is now critical.

"Hybrid meetings will be key to supporting this in 2022, as instead of putting board members on the spot on the day, shareholders are able to ask questions in advance, giving the board crucial time to prepare a considered response."

Lumi's data on shareholder engagement was drawn from its own records of more than 5,000 meetings that took place across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australasia in 2020 and 2021.