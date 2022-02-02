Fidelity International launches Sustainable China A-Shares fund

Exposure to China’s onshore growth

The fund will be managed by Victoria Mio, Ben Li, Yuanlin Lang and Theresa Zhou.
Fidelity International has launched the Fidelity Funds Sustainable China A Shares fund, which invests primarily in firms that are listed or traded on stock changes in China, tapping into secular investment themes.

Themes include the ‘Chinese consumption' story, driven by macroeconomic and demographic trends, structural shifts in consumer lifestyles and preferences, and Chinese healthcare companies innovating to better meet patients' needs and facilitate improved quality of life.

Fidelity pledges 50% reduction in emissions from investment portfolios by 2030

A ‘cyclical segment' will also fit within the portfolio, positioned to benefit from China's manufacturing industry moving up the value chain and the consolidation and upgrading of fragmented industrial sectors.

Fidelity said part of this segment includes China's journey on its low-carbon development pathway, which will benefit sectors such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The fund is part of the Fidelity Sustainable Family of Funds and adopts a sustainable focused strategy, which uses an enhanced investment framework whereby a minimum of 70% of its net assets will be invested in securities deemed to maintain sustainable characteristics.

It is defined as MSCI AAA-BB, or if unrated by MSCI, rated A-C by Fidelity for sustainability. Other criteria such as enhanced exclusion categories will also apply.

The fund will also operate a structured ongoing ESG engagement and voting strategy with the aim of influencing positive change in corporate behaviour, efficient capital allocation and appropriate risk management.

It will be managed by Victoria Mio, Ben Li, Yuanlin Lang and Theresa Zhou.

Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards appointed chair of TheCityUK

John Clougherty, head of UK wholesale at Fidelity International, said: "We believe the launch of the Fidelity Funds - Sustainable China A Shares fund helps us meet our growing client demand for two investment solutions: access to the Chinese A-share market and sustainable investing."

"This unique offering will capitalise on our belief that, over the long run, China's onshore equity market should benefit from strong capital inflows from both domestic and international investors and the potential long-term impact sustainability factors have on the value of companies," said Clougherty.

