Pridham Report: Blackrock, LGIM and Baillie Gifford top performers of 2021

The report revealed that the top performers of the year were BlackRock, Legal & General Investment Management and Baillie Gifford, bringing in the most new retail business into their funds.

Sales of passive funds were the main drivers of success at BlackRock and LGIM, though the report noted that Vanguard, another large provider of passive funds, failed to provide its figures.

Baillie Gifford was the top ranked active manager for gross sales and net flows in 2021, doing particularly well in the first half of 2021 as growth investing remained popular.

The trend of value investing emerged later in the year, boosting companies such as Schroders into the top tens for its gross and net sales throughout the years. The report notes that "Schroder Global Recovery, run by its value investing team was one of its top selling products last year, as was its thematic Schroder Global Cities Real Estate fund".

Investors' appetite for ESG funds also improved the standing of many firms such as Liontrust, Royal London Asset Management and Rathbones. BMO GAM did particularly well off the trend, reaching the top ten in net sales by the fourth quarter.

Uncertainty about national and global politics are among the factors currently unsettling investors, the report noted.

However, Helen Pridham, editor of the report, pointed out that "increasing inflation will help to make the argument in favour of long term investment in funds in 2022, at least for those investors whose budgets are not too squeezed."