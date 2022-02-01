River and Mercantile Group confirms appointment of Alex Hoctor-Duncan as CEO

He will replace outgoing group chief executive James Barham, who is set to join Schroders, as previously announced.

Last month, AssetCo, the Martin Gilbert-chaired group, agreed an all-share acquisition of RMG, which will see shareholders own approximately 41.6% of the combined group following completion of the deal.

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

In an announcement released today (1 February), RMG said that Hoctor-Duncan, who joined the board of RMG in May 2021 as an executive director responsible for strategic development, will "lead the refocussed group as a specialist asset manager".

RMG confirmed in November 2021 that Hoctor-Duncan will succeed Barham in the role, upon completion of the sale of River and Mercantile's UK solutions business to Schroders.