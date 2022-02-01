River and Mercantile Group confirms appointment of Alex Hoctor-Duncan as CEO

To lead 'refocused group'

Alex Hoctor-Duncan joined the board of R&M in 2021
Alex Hoctor-Duncan joined the board of R&M in 2021

Alex Hoctor-Duncan, former global head of Aberdeen Standard Investments, has been appointed CEO of the “refocused” River and Mercantile Group (RMG).

He will replace outgoing group chief executive James Barham, who is set to join Schroders, as previously announced.

Last month, AssetCo, the Martin Gilbert-chaired group, agreed an all-share acquisition of RMG, which will see shareholders own approximately 41.6% of the combined group following completion of the deal.

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

In an announcement released today (1 February), RMG said that Hoctor-Duncan, who joined the board of RMG in May 2021 as an executive director responsible for strategic development, will "lead the refocussed group as a specialist asset manager".

RMG confirmed in November 2021 that Hoctor-Duncan will succeed Barham in the role, upon completion of the sale of River and Mercantile's UK solutions business to Schroders.

