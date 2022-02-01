EdenTree adds two sustainable funds to its equity and bond ranges

Both funds launch 1 February

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read
EdenTree is rolling out two global sustainable funds to the market
EdenTree Investment Management is launching a pair of sustainable strategies - an equity fund and a bond fund - to capitalise on the green revolution and bridge the impact investing funding gap respectively.

The EdenTree Green Future Fund (GFF) is a global fund investing in high-growth companies offering solutions to the world's environmental challenges.

Co-managed by chief investment officer Charlie Thomas and fund manager Tom Fitzgerald, the fund is being launched in response to "unprecedented demand from investors for future-focused portfolios that seek to address environmental challenges".

EdenTree launches three-strong multi-asset range

Investing in between 40 and 60 stocks, the managers will take a long-term view and focus on seven key themes: the circular economy, future mobility, alternative energy, water management, energy efficiency, regenerative agriculture and environmental services. The fund will sit in the IA Global sector.

Thomas said: "The major shifts we are experiencing across the global economy now present an exciting opportunity for investors to positively influence the world we live in tomorrow."

Thomas joined Edentree from Jupiter in Q2 2021 and was tasked with bolstering EdenTree's product range. Over the past year, the firm has invested in people, adding six new hires to the investment team, taking it to 16.

"For a group like ours that is a really significant investment," Thomas said. "We have invested in equities, in fixed income and on the responsible side as well."

He added: "With this fund we are really trying to honour some of those companies that are perhaps less recognisable in the market. We are looking for companies that focus on solutions at the heart of what they do, but we recognise that going down the market-cap scale into the mid- and small-cap companies, you are often below the threshold of people recognising them.

"As a result of that, you do not have to pay some of the very high premiums in the marketplace."

EdenTree IM hires Jupiter's Charlie Thomas as CIO

Meanwhile Edentree is expanding its existing responsible fixed income range with the launch of the Global Impact Bond (GIB) fund, which is run by senior fund manager David Katimbo-Mugwanya and fund manager Michael Sheehan.

It aims to help finance entities investing in projects that tangibly benefit the environment and societies globally while operating responsibly, and managers will use a proprietary screening method to identify issuers making a net-positive impact alongside fundamental credit research.

The fund will be benchmarked against the iBoxx Global Green, Social, Sustainability index.

Katimbo-Mugwanya said: "Central to this client solution is our philosophy that positive impact is of equal importance to financial returns. There is no need to sacrifice financial returns for sustainability credentials and this fund aims to deliver on both of these commitments."

Sheehan added: "The current shortfall in sustainable financing poses a real threat to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. We believe this fund has a role to play in addressing this deficit."

The annual management charges for for the Green Future fund and the Global Impact Bond fund are 0.75% and 0.55% respectively. The ongoing charges figures will be capped at 0.85% and 0.6% for early investors.

