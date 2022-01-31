Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

The trio of industry figureheads have joined the BNY Mellon Investment Management owned firm to manage its multi-asset and UK equity arms.

Sheth, who joins the firm after more than five years as Redington CEO, will become the firm's chief investment officer of multi-asset from 1 March.

Curt Custard departs CIO role at Newton to return to US

He will report to Euan Munro and oversee £51.7bn managed across London and San Francisco.

Sheth, who was recently awarded an MBE for services to diversity and inclusion, also held roles at Henderson Global Investors, AON and Watson Wyatt.

Cumming joins the firm on 1 February from Aviva Investors, where he was most recently chief investment officer of equities and will manage Newton's UK Equity Income strategy and BNY Mellon's UK Income fund.

He will report to Newton CIO of equities John Porter and brings more than 35 years' industry experience to the role, including as head of equities at Standard Life Investments.

Cooper, who also joins on 1 February, will join the management team of Newton's UK Equity an Sustainable UK Opportunities strategies and BNY Mellon's UK Equity and Sustainable UK Opportunities fund.

She joins the firm from abrdn, where she most recently served as a UK equities portfolio manager.

Head of equity opportunities Charles French and global equity portfolio manager Yuko Tanako are set to depart from the firm.

Newton IM expands responsible investment team

Munro said: "I am delighted to welcome Mitesh, David and Georgina to Newton. Mitesh brings with him a wealth of experience from his 21 years in the industry and will be responsible for further developing our multi-asset proposition to meet clients' future investment requirements, as well as contributing to our overall purpose, culture and development.

"David is one of the UK's most experienced and respected UK equity managers, and he brings with him significant experience in an area that is a key strategic focus for our company.

"I am also very pleased that we are able to further bolster our capabilities in the UK equity sector with Georgina's appointment."