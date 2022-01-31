Two directors resign from Aquila Energy Efficiency trust over disagreement of investment deployment pace

Listed in June

clock • 1 min read
Laura Sandys and Lisa Arnold are resigning due to a “difference of opinion regarding the speed of deployment"
Image:

Laura Sandys and Lisa Arnold are resigning due to a “difference of opinion regarding the speed of deployment"

Two non-executive directors of the £98m Aquila Energy Efficiency trust have resigned as the remaining members of the board launched a review of the trust’s investment strategy.

Laura Sandys and Lisa Arnold are resigning due to a "difference of opinion regarding the speed of deployment," according to a stock exchange announcement on 31 January.

Remaining board members Nicholas Bliss and chair Miriam Greenwood "remain committed" to the trust and are searching for replacements.

The trust, which is trading on an almost 10% discount, listed in June last year, raising £100m to invest in energy efficiency assets.

At IPO, the manager said there was a pipeline of €210m investments that were either under negotiations or already held in Aquila-managed funds, as well as a follow-on pipeline of about €300m.

The company said the IPO proceeds were expected to be "significantly deployed or committed" within twelve months of admission to the stock exchange.

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

However, the fund has committed just £14.8m since IPO.

In the announcement, today it said it had undertaken its first investments - a €17m commitment to projects in Italy's residential building sector; a €490,000 investment to finance two Italian rooftop solar projects, with further projects expected to follow; and €300,000 into four UK operational lighting projects developed by Lumenstream Limited, a Northern Ireland based lighting service company.

Given investment has been slower than originally planned the board announced a "comprehensive review" of the investment strategy "with a view to ascertaining how best to accelerate deployment, whilst maintaining the company's prudent credit criteria and return objectives".

The board, which will be consulting with shareholders as part of this review, said the outcome will be provided in "due course".

AEET's share price was down almost 2% on the morning of the announcement. According to the Association of Investment Companies, the trust was trading at a -9.95% discount as at 28 January.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Rathbones adds analyst to UK Opportunities team

Brooks Macdonald adds two risk profiles for responsible investment service

More on ESG

'Strong growth momentum' in global green bonds market
Funds

AXA IM unveils transition-focused green bond fund for risk-tolerant investors

Article 9 under SFDR

Alex Rolandi
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
EdenTree is rolling out two global sustainable funds to the market
ESG

EdenTree adds two sustainable funds to its equity and bond ranges

Both funds launch 1 February

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 01 February 2022 • 2 min read
Ben Palmer, head of responsible investment at Brooks Macdonald
ESG

Brooks Macdonald adds two risk profiles for responsible investment service

“Full suite”

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 31 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot