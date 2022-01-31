Two directors resign from Aquila Energy Efficiency trust over disagreement of investment deployment pace

Laura Sandys and Lisa Arnold are resigning due to a “difference of opinion regarding the speed of deployment"

Laura Sandys and Lisa Arnold are resigning due to a "difference of opinion regarding the speed of deployment," according to a stock exchange announcement on 31 January.

Remaining board members Nicholas Bliss and chair Miriam Greenwood "remain committed" to the trust and are searching for replacements.

The trust, which is trading on an almost 10% discount, listed in June last year, raising £100m to invest in energy efficiency assets.

At IPO, the manager said there was a pipeline of €210m investments that were either under negotiations or already held in Aquila-managed funds, as well as a follow-on pipeline of about €300m.

The company said the IPO proceeds were expected to be "significantly deployed or committed" within twelve months of admission to the stock exchange.

However, the fund has committed just £14.8m since IPO.

In the announcement, today it said it had undertaken its first investments - a €17m commitment to projects in Italy's residential building sector; a €490,000 investment to finance two Italian rooftop solar projects, with further projects expected to follow; and €300,000 into four UK operational lighting projects developed by Lumenstream Limited, a Northern Ireland based lighting service company.

Given investment has been slower than originally planned the board announced a "comprehensive review" of the investment strategy "with a view to ascertaining how best to accelerate deployment, whilst maintaining the company's prudent credit criteria and return objectives".

The board, which will be consulting with shareholders as part of this review, said the outcome will be provided in "due course".

AEET's share price was down almost 2% on the morning of the announcement. According to the Association of Investment Companies, the trust was trading at a -9.95% discount as at 28 January.